Cleric Remanded In Owerri For Defiling 12-Year-Old Girl

Emeka Michael, a 30-year-old pastor on Friday remanded by a Chief Magistrate Court in Owerri, Imo State for allegedly having carnal knowledge of a 12-year-old girl who was visiting him during the holidays.

The Chief Magistrate, Obinna Njemanze declined to hear the case but relied on Section 89 (b) of the Imo State Administration of Criminal Justice Law 2020 to consider the defence attorney, J. S. Nwankwo Esq.,’s oral bail application.

The State’s attorney, Nkechi Iwuoha, due to the nitty-gritty of the case contested the bail request and emphasised that the defence attorney had not shown any compelling evidence or unique circumstances to support the grant of bail to the accused.

The Court, however, denied the bail motion, mandated the accused’s remand at the Correctional Centre Owerri, and set a date for the Director of Public Prosecutions’ report of October 5, 2023.

The Vice Chairperson, Mrs Phil Amaefule, the Secretary, Mrs Chinyere Iwunna, and the Financial Secretary, Mrs Nancy Nwabia, all represented the International Federation of Women Lawyers FIDA Nigeria, Imo State Branch, in the case.

While on vacation at the accused’s home in Naze in the Owerri North LGA of Imo State, the victim, a 12-year-old girl, and her 6-year-old brother are from Anambra State.

After being sexually assaulted, the girl fled the accused’s home. Through an Owerri-based radio station, a decent Nigerian saved her and brought her to the police.

The unfortunate girl’s situation caught the notice of Joy Nwosu-Azuama, Chairperson of FIDA Imo.

To guarantee that the young girl received justice, the Chairperson and her diligent EXCO members sprang into action right away.