Cleric Recommends Divine Solution To Nigeria’s Security Challenges

Share

Evangelist Paul Olusegun Gbadebo Oyeniran, General Overseer of the Ambassador of Christ Teaching Evangelical Ministry in Ode-Omu, Osun State, has stated that God revealed to him a divine solution to the persistent security challenges confronting Nigeria. Sharing details of his revelation, Evangelist Oyeniran described a vivid vision in which he found himself with a prominent Nigerian figure; believed to be either a current or former president.

According to him, the man, dressed in traditional attire (Babban Riga or Agbada), appeared anxious and was accompanied by a mobile police officer. They seemed distressed due to an attack in the area they had just left.

“He told me he needed to leave quickly before the attackers reached his location and promised to call me once he arrived at his destination.

“I let him go, but I did not recognise who had been wounded or who the attackers planned to target next. That was where the vision ended,” Oyenitan recounted.

Seeking clarity, Oyeniran said he prayed and asked God for the interpretation.

The cleric said that God revealed that the vision symbolised the unrest and danger posed by bandits and evil forces across the country.

He said that God emphasised that urgent and decisive action is needed to prevent the situation from escalating into a religious or civil war.

The evangelist disclosed that God instructed him that the only lasting solution is a nationwide, coordinated unison prayer session, to be organised by the Federal Ministry of Interior under the leadership of Dr. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo.

He said that the prayer should last one to two hours and involve recognised religious leaders across faiths.

“This prayer should not be hindered by differences in religion, language, or ethnicity.

“It should be conducted simultaneously across the country on a set date and time. It won’t disrupt daily business or government operations; selected religious leaders can represent the people in these prayers,” he said.

The General Overseer also stated that he has documented several divine messages, which he said he received from God and conveyed to Nigerian leaders in the past.

He said that some of these messages were published in national newspapers, while others were delivered as formal letters.

He recalled one particular vision which he submitted in a letter on June 8, 1997, addressed to the Aso Rock Villa gate in Abuja during the regime of the late General Sani Abacha.

In that message, he claimed God warned that if the government did not amend its ways, a change would be imposed, saying that exactly one year later, on June 8, 1998, General Sani Abacha passed away.

He concluded by appealing to all government officials and leaders in Nigeria to abandon any conduct that provokes God’s anger.

“There is danger ahead if ungodly practices continue,” he warned.

Share