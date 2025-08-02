Cleric Raises The Alarm, Says Politicians Prioritising Politics Over Hunger, Insecurity

Ola-Olu Oladipo

A cleric, Pastor (Dr.) Senior Gabriel Okpako Uyeh has called on the elites who are privileged to lead the country to live up to their responsibility of providing security and good governance for the people.

Pastor, who is the Territorial Chairman of the Apostolic Church Nigeria (TACN), Lagos, Western and Mid-Western/Northern Areas, made the call in Lagos to newsmen as part of programmes of activities marking the territory’s 49th International Convention.

He noted that the hardship and trauma that pervades the land is an indication of leadership deficit in the country just as he stated that the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) which has reportedly increased remarkably following the rebasing of the economy, has not been visible on the standard of living of average Nigerians, as the “cost of living is not only high it is killing the poor and the have not.”

He said it was regrettable that the nation’s politicians appear to be more focused on the 2027 elections instead of uniting to fight hunger, insecurity and other challenges the citizens are faced with.

Uyeh stated: “Our political class, rather than uniting to find plausible solutions to the multifarious problems of the country, are busy fighting over 2027. Yet people are dying of hunger. There is much agony, hunger and misery in the land.

“The insecurity remains unabated. Farmers in Benue and Plateau states, widely recognized as the food baskets of the country, and in fact most states of the South West, not to mention the North East, are finding it difficult to go to farms.

“Our politicians must know that a day of reckoning is coming, not just the Election Day but the judgement day when we shall all stand before the judgement seat of Christ. The Lord God knows your work; whether you do good or bad. He knows those who are serving the people with sincerity of hearts, and those who are doing so just to accumulate wealth for their children’s children.”

Calling on all Nigerians irrespective of tribe or religious affiliations to wake up to the consciousness that they have contributions to make if Nigeria will be better, he indicated that the church on her part will not relent in upholding and speaking the truth.

As well as not relenting in praying for the nation, that God should intervene, touch the heart of the leaders and the people to always do good.