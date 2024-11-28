Cleric Proffers Solution To Rising Cases Of Divorce

Share

An Osun-based Islamic cleric, Sheik Bolaji Owoyemi, has expressed worry over rising cases of divorce in the country, saying it is time for the government to intervene.

According to the monarch, such intervention would reduce the rate of divorce as it would make it difficult for couples to go separate ways over minor issues.

Owoyemi, who is the Chief Imam of Oduwoye Central Mosque, Osogbo, the state capital, stated that could be done enacting a law that would make it mandatory for the government to intervene before marital disagreement would be allowed to lead to total separation.

The cleric disclosed this in his lecture, titled: “DARMAT Says No To Domestic Violence,” delivered yesterday at the 15th anniversary of Daaru-r-Rahmat Society (DARMAT), Owode-Ede, Osun State.

He suggested that the law that would be made should make requirements for divorce to be granted stricter, and allow the government to mediate between spouses before the dissolution of a marriage would be approved.

