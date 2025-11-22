Cleric Organises Conference On Economic Strain On Marriages

The Family Booster Ministry will host its annual Lagos Singles and Married Conference (LSMC) on Sunday, November 30, at the Basketball Hall of the National Stadium in Surulere, Lagos, with a mission to address the growing pressures on relationships.

The event, themed “Kingdom Marriage,” comes at a critical time, as convener Pastor Bisi Adewale issued a stark warning that numer- ous unions are on the verge of collapsing.

“It is another time to rejuvenate relationships and marriages, stressing that some unions are on the verge of collapsing,”

Adewale said. He directly linked the marital strife to the country’s financial climate, noting that “the economic situations in the country have equally affected marriages, where both husbands and wives are unable to meet the family needs.”

Adewale stated that this year’s conference will focus intensely on practical and spiritual solutions. “This year’s conference will beam search light on the sustainability of marriages and relationships, especially at this time,” he explained.

He promised that “sound doctrinal messages needed for this period would be released into the lives of participants.”