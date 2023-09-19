Cleric gifts widow bungalow, car

The Founder/General Overseer of Omega Power Ministries (OPM), Apostle Dr. Chibuzor Gift Chinyere has today the 18th September 2023, remembered another poor widow, Mrs Patricia Iyere and bought a bungalow house in Port Harcourt, Rivers State as gift for her.

Chinyere also gave her a car which will be used for Uber transport business that will generate income for her, according to a statement issued by her Special Adviser (Special Duties), Mr. Kenneth Nwachi. The elderly widow always clean altar at the church head