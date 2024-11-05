Cleric Gets Life Imprisonment For Defiling Minor

Share

An Ikeja Sexual Offences and Domestic Violence Court yesterday sentenced an Islamic cleric, Alani Rafiu, to life imprisonment for defiling a 14-year-old year girl (name withheld).

In his judgement, Justice Rahman Oshodi held that the prosecution proved each of the ingredients of defilement against Rafiu.

Oshodi said that the gravity of the convict’s offence could not be overstated as he betrayed the trust placed on him as a religious instructor and family friend.

He said the convict’s conduct represented a profound violation of secular and religious principles. According to him, the evidence before the court reveals a calculated pattern of predatory behaviour.

The court held that the convict deliberately isolated the victim, exploited her vulnerability and bought her silence with money. The judge said: “You betrayed the trust placed in you as a religious instructor and family friend.

“Instead of nurturing and protecting a vulnerable 14-yearold child entrusted in your spiritual care, you repeatedly sexually abused her in a place of worship.

“The physical and psychological trauma inflicted on this young girl is immeasurable. “At an age when she should be focused on her education and development, she was subjected to experiences that no child should endure.”

