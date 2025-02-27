Cleric Distributes Writing Materials To Pupils Of Alma Mater

Share

The General Overseer of Great Tabernacle Miracle Church of God (Mountain of Change), Ido Osun, Egbedore Local Government Area of Osun State, Prophet Adeniran Adeyemi, popularly known as Baba Lesekese), has donated writing materials worth thousands of naira to pupils of United Missionary School, Esa-Oke, in Obokun Local Government Area of the state.

Some of the materials distributed are books, pencils, pens and erasers. The writing materials are part of the programmes lined up for the celebration of his birthday anniversary.

According to the man of God, the decision to celebrate his birthday with the pupils of his alma mater was born out of the passion he has for the growth of the younger ones and the development of his community.

Prophet Adeyemi noted that the best way to celebrate a birthday is to give back to the needy, saying the pupils of today shall surely be the leaders of tomorrow.

He further said that the donation was his little effort at making his country a better place by encouraging those who may be in need.

He, however, charged the pupils on the need to always read their books, just as he urged them to make judicious use of the donated materials so as to enhance their studies

Praying for the pupils to be successful in life, Prophet Adeyemi urged them to be good ambassadors of the school, just as he implored them to eschew anything capable of tarnishing the image of their parents.

The well-known Osun-based cleric canvassed for Nigerians to collaborate with the Government in the development of the education sector.

“This is what I like to do. I have had this in mind since when I was a little boy like you. I have vowed to do my best to support the government in developing the education sector, through little gestures such as this”

“I want to charge other alumnus to let us come together to contribute our own quota to the growth of these pupils in the pursuit of those academy and development of our town.

Applauding Prophet Adeyemi’s kindness towards the pupils, the Headmistress of United Missionary School, Esa-Oke Mrs FM Owolabi said the gesture will encourage them.

Mrs Afolabi’s teachers and students are full of thanks for his kind consideration to complement the Government’s efforts.

She, another alumnus, to emulate the kind gesture of the man of God, assuring them that the books would be put to judicious use.

