Cleric Decries Rising Insecurity, Urges Tougher Action Against Bandits

The Chairman and Spiritual Father of the Cherubim and Seraphim Movement Church Worldwide, His Most Eminence Prophet (Dr.) Emmanuel Abiodun Alogbo, has expressed deep concern over the worsening insecurity ravaging several parts of Nigeria, describing it as a grave threat to national unity and religious harmony.

Speaking during a press conference ahead of the Church’s 85th Annual Conference and Convention at the International Secretariat, Galilee Land, Orile-Igbon, Oyo State, the Spiritual Father lamented the incessant attacks on Christian communities, particularly in the North and some parts of the South, describing the situation as worrisome and unacceptable.

He said:

“As we gather here today, Nigeria stands at a crossroads, a nation grappling with multifaceted challenges, yet equally blessed with boundless opportunities. The persistence of insecurity, banditry, and terrorist attacks across the country has reached a crescendo and has become a source of grave concern, especially in Christian-populated areas of the North and South.”

Prophet Alogbo called on the Federal Government and security agencies to intensify coordinated actions against bandits, kidnappers, and other non-state actors to ensure that innocent Nigerians can live and do business without fear.

He decried the growing wave of banditry, terrorism, and militant activities that have made life unbearable for citizens, noting that women, children, and the elderly remain the most vulnerable victims.

“The brutal attacks on Christian communities are heart-wrenching and represent an assault not only on human life but also on the core principles of peace, tolerance, and unity,” he said.

Despite the grim situation, the cleric urged Nigerians not to lose faith but to remain steadfast in prayers and hope for divine intervention.

“Despite these trials, we as people of faith remain resolute. Our prayers ascend to heaven, and we trust that our Almighty Father will bring forth peace, security, and restoration to every corner of this land,” he stated.

While announcing the commencement of the 85th Annual Conference and Convention, scheduled to hold from Sunday, November 2 to Sunday, November 9, 2025, with the theme “85th of Its Kind Is Great Mercy,” Prophet Alogbo described the gathering as a sacred period of spiritual renewal, divine encounter, and reflection on God’s unending faithfulness.

He also unveiled a 10-point agenda for the Church, which covers branding and identity reformation, doctrinal and liturgical realignment, leadership succession and planning, discipline and conflict resolution, educational advancement, evangelism and global missions, youth and women empowerment, welfare and social responsibility, technology and media advancement, as well as financial transparency and constitutional strengthening.

Prophet Alogbo, who also serves as the Supreme Head of the Cherubim and Seraphim Unification Church of Nigeria, emphasized the need for collaboration between political and religious leaders to foster peace and unity.

“The foundation of a strong and united nation rests not only on political leadership but also on the ability of different faiths and communities to come together to pursue shared goals of prosperity, security, and love,” he stressed.

Projecting into 2026, the Spiritual Father expressed optimism that the coming year would usher in growth and transformation.

“I foresee a year of unprecedented economic growth, spiritual development, and social progress for our country and the Cherubim and Seraphim Movement Church. We are committed to expanding our influence as a beacon of hope in both the spiritual and socio-economic spheres,” he declared.