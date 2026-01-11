Cleric Decries Ethical Decline, Urges Purposeful Guidance

Rev. Fr. George Ehusani has decried the prevailing moral decline in the country, urging purposeful and deliberate efforts to guide and mentor the youth.

Ehusani, the Executive Director, Lux Terra Leadership Foundation, Abuja, remarked at the 40th Priestly Ordination Anniversary of Most Rev. Emmanuel Badejo, Bishop, Catholic Diocese of Oyo.

Ehusani expressed concern that society is no longer as spiritual and peaceful as it was 40 years ago when Bishop Badejo was ordained as a priest.

He said: “Our environment is now a more difficult one, such that is individualistic, materialistic and chaotic.” He expressed concern that the influential forces shaping Christian youths today are no longer churches or parents, but rather social media comedians, entertainers, and musicians, many of whom lack moral values.

He urged everyone, especially parents, to intentionally guide and mentor their children, investing time in nurturing them to fulfill their purpose.

“This is because the future is very challenging; parents are failing in their responsibility to raise children godly. “Let us use today’s occasion to renew our commitment to defend the true faith that Jesus left for us.

“God has created us for Himself and our hearts will remain restless until we rest in Him,” the Rev. Fr. said. He described Rev. Badejo as a dedicated, focused, friendly and people-oriented priest whose light shone everywhere he went.

“The cooperation he enjoys in this diocese is a testament to the kind of good priest he is,” Ehusani said. The Catholic Archbishop of Ibadan, Most Rev. Gabriel Abegunrin, said Badejo’s priestly journey was marked by deep faith, unwavering commitment to the gospel, pastoral sensitivity and tireless dedication to the service of God’s people.

Abegunrin added that through his ministry as a priest, bishop and shepherd, countless lives were inspired, guided and strengthened in faith. “As the bishop, your leadership continues to reflect humility, courage, wisdom and genuine love for the church,” Abegunrin said.

The Rector, Seminary of SS Peter and Paul, Ibadan, Fr. Anthony Igbekele, said Badejo’s ministry made great strides for evangelization, unwavering pastoral commitment and deep love.

“You have been a beacon of hope to the hopeless; of love, for those on the existential peripheries and faith for those in search of a true meaning in life,” he said.

A family member, Hon. Peter Badejo, stated that his uncle’s dedication and limitless compassion for others have been a guiding light, benefiting not only the faithful but also the family and the wider community.

“For four decades, you have been a true servant of God, embodying the teachings of Christ in every word and action.

“Through your leadership, you have shown us what it means to live with integrity, compassion and love for others,” he said.

Other clerics, church members, family and friends described Badejo as a generous, disciplined, distinguished, and true servant leader who turns ordinary moments into sacred encounters.