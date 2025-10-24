Cleric Decries Attacks On Christians, Growing Poverty

The Presiding Bishop of Rhema Christian Church and Towers (RCC&T) Archbishop Taiwo Akinola yesterday condemned the continued attacks on Christians and churches, particularly in the North.

He called for the upholding of constitutional right to freedom of religion, protection of all worship centres, and bringing perpetrators to justice.

Akinola made the call ahead of the church’s 34th World Convention with the theme: ‘The God of All Possibilities’ and the anniversary is scheduled to begin on November 2. The cleric bemoaned the deteriorating security situation and widespread poverty in Nigeria, appealing to the government to act.

He cited the May 2025, ‘The West Africa Security Tracker’, which recorded 329 security incidents and 554 deaths linked to banditry, insurgency and abductions, with no region spared. Akinola said: “We mourn every life lost.

The church calls for urgent security reform, improved intelligence coordination and community policing. “Security personnel de- serve better welfare, while faith leaders must continue to support trauma healing and reconciliation to restore national cohesion.”

He lamented that millions of Nigerians remain trapped in poverty, with many youths jobless. The Bishop urged the government to ground its economic policy in justice and compassion—to cush- ion the impact on the poor, promote local production, curb corruption and en- sure transparent fiscal management.