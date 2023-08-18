Cleric Charges Nigerian Youths To Shun Cybercrime, Other Vices

The Spiritual Father and Chairman, Cherubim and Seraphim Movement Church Worldwide, Ayo ni ooo, Prophet Samuel Adefila Abidoye, has advised Nigerian youths to shun vices, such as drug abuse, fraud, cybercrime and cultism, among others, that are inimical to their health and wellbeing.

They have also been enjoined to be committed to their career in order to excel in life.

The Spiritual Father gave the admonition while declaring open the First International Mega Camp of all Youth Organs of the Church held at the International Headquarters of the Church, Galilee Land, Orile-Igbon, Oyo State.

Prophet Abidoye, who urged them

to contribute their quota to the development of their fold and the Nation, stressed the need for them to make good use of their time and engage in positive ventures towards improving their economy and that of the Nation.

“You should think of what to do, where to do it when to do it and how to do it”, he opined.

He also called on the youths to be shining light of the gospel, be worthy ambassadors and be good examples for all in their conduct, speech and purity.

Earlier, the Chairman of the Youth Advisory Committee of the Church Worldwide, Special Apostle Alex Ogundele, had called on the entire youths of the Church to pursue goodness in all ramifications and let unifying love dwell among them.

The International Mega Camp brings together the International Youth Fellowship, the Youth Camp, and Boy’s and Girl’s Brigade, which is the first in the series held every five years.