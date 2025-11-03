Cleric Calls For Sincere Effort To Address Security Challenges

The Senior Pastor of First Baptist Church, Garki, Abuja, Rev Tom Tampatore, has called for a sincere national effort to address Nigeria’s security challenges.

He urged leaders and citizens to rise above denial and complacency, stressing that insecurity demands honest reflection and coordinated action.

Tampatore spoke yesterday during the church’s 2025 Annual Thanksgiving service, attended by worshippers, community leaders, and guests from across Abuja. He reacted to reports that the United States plans to designate Nigeria a “state of particular concern” over alleged killings and human rights concerns.

According to him, Nigerians must look inward for solutions, rather than reacting defensively to foreign assessments or waiting for outside intervention. He asked the congregation, “Is there trouble in the land? If there is trouble, what can be done?”