Cleric Calls For Focus, Fear Of God At EKSU VC’s Anniversary 

…As Don tasks Parents with adequate Child care

The regional pastor of Redeemed Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Akintunde Charles Abdullahi, has emphasised the significance of the fear of God and the right focus for adequate results.

The Pastor spoke on Sunday at RCCG, Lifegate Cathedral parish, Ado-Ekiti, Ekiti State, during the thanksgiving service to celebrate the one-year anniversary of Professor Joseph Ayodele as the Vice Chancellor of Ekiti State University, Ado-Ekiti (EKSU).

The anniversary gathered family members, friends, teaching and Non-Teaching Staff members, and Students’ unions of the institution.

The regional pastor represented by Pastor Tunde Adelusi in his sermon titled: ‘Life is a stage’ urged the congregation on purposeful life with fear of God to achieve a fulfilled life.

Adelusi, who cited ecclesiastical chapter 3, verses 1-2, said: Nothing is permanent. Only God is permanent. We are not the owners of the stage. God is the owner. You are here for a purpose; that purpose must be fulfilled. Play your part and leave the stage”.

The cleric, while appreciating God for the good developments at the state University, prayed for the Vice Chancellor to fulfil his purpose.

He praised the VC on ‘his Godly lifestyle and humility’, adding that ‘ when righteousness moved, people respond’. He urged the VC to continue the good mission with the fear of God.

“Never change your style. Never copy anybody, so that you will not become a photocopy. You are original, not fake. Be focused. Know where you are going

Addressing the congregation, Professor Ayodele appreciated God for giving him the opportunity to manage and improve the structure of the University in terms of infrastructure, teaching, learning, research and welfare of both students and staff members.

He added that the development became possible through the immense support he received from the stakeholders.

The VC commended the State Governor, Biodun Oyebanji, for his support in making sure that he emerged as the Vice Chancellor of the University and his further assistance that has helped to reposition the Institution.

He also thanked his predecessor, Professor Edward Olanipekun, for his intensive training in making sure he became the best version of himself before handing over the baton of office to him.

The VC therefore promised to continue to prioritise the welfare of the Union, staff members and Students, solicited support across the board so that the University can advance in terms of infrastructural development, educational advancement and welfare prioritisation.

Ayodele seized the opportunity to advise parents to make necessary sacrifices in order to take care of their children very well for vibrant futures.

“My mother sold everything she had to sponsor our education. She sold her mattresses and, iron bed. She said she would be sleeping on cocoa leaves. I said You are not going to sell this. I want to advise parents. Take care of your children very well. Make sacrifices. The sacrifices you make today will pay off tomorrow.

” If you take care of your children very well, you will enjoy your lifetime. The past year has been glorious because we received the support of the Almighty God. He has raised men and women to assist us, and the little we have been able to achieve in terms of infrastructure, teaching, learning, research, welfare and other areas can only be attributed to His grace.

“We have also enjoyed the support of the state government, the school alumni, our management team, the Chancellor, the Chairman of Council, council members, and, of course, our students. I deeply appreciate our alumni, especially the Ekiti Alumni Association, for their unwavering support. Anytime I call on them, they respond.

“As for challenges, I will not call them challenges but rather necessary steps in the growth of a University that is expanding. We are expanding day by day, and this requires more funds to cope with the growth.

“We need new facilities such as a befitting Law building, a Pharmacy building, an MLS building and a BDS building. With God on our side, I believe these will be achieved.

“We also trust the promises of our governor, who has assured us of continuous support. Our critical stakeholders have also been encouraging us with their prayers and contributions, but we still need more, because I have many dreams and visions for the university in the years ahead.

“This is just the first leg of my five-year tenure. In the coming year, we must embark on several projects: renovating some old buildings, expanding facilities to accommodate the increasing enrollment and preparing adequately for the Law Council of Nigeria, as we are set to establish our Law program. Resources are being gathered, and we are committed to adding value to everything we already have.

“With God’s help and with the support of the wonderful people of Ekiti State under the leadership of Governor Biodun Oyebanji, I believe we will achieve our goals. By this time next year, we will gather again to thank God for what He has done”, the VC said.