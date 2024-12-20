Cleric Blames Social Vices On Nigerian Elites

Share

A renowned Evangelist, Isaac Omolehin has blamed the continuous social economic and youth reactiveness of the Nigerian youth on the older generation and political class.

He said the lack of proper mentoring for the youth has contributed to social and economic vices in the country.

The clergyman stated this on Friday while on a courtesy visit to the Management of the Kogi state government-owned graphic newspapers to herald the activities marking his 50 years and retirement from active service in the vineyard of God.

He said, the Nation is getting all sorts of evils as a result of the failure of the Elites to give rightful direction and guidance to the youths.

Omolehin noted that all institutions of social change that would have moulded the actions of the young ones have failed in their responsibilities which he pointed out has fueled a high level of decadence in the country.

He decried the activities of some men of God and Government officials who flaunt their ill-gotten wealth which is an appetiser for the youths to emulate their misdeeds.

He frowned at some Pastors who have commercialized and monetised Christianity even as the Elites flamboyantly display their wealth in the midst of abject poverty.

He called for a paradigm shift by all members of the society to return the country to the path of just an egalitarian society while disclosing that, he started his Ministry from Kogi State and said he is glad to bow out in the State.

” I started from Kogi State. I went to the Government Secondary school Dekina. Kogi is blessed with abundant mineral resources and just one that Dangote is exploring, see the number of persons he is employing.

” I pray that the Private Sector will take root here. The private sector is the engine room for development. Graphic newspapers will soar when Private organisations flourish in the state and that is when Graphics will prosper,” he prayed.

He further disclosed that he has secured land in Ihima, Okehi LGA to build a Polytechnic and Bible College for the training and inculcation of core values in the younger generations.

In a remark, the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Graphic Newspapers, Yusuf Jimoh Itopa, commended the cleric for the propagation of the undiluted word of God in the last fifty years.

He added that his preaching has brought light to several communities in Kogi state, and urged him not to relent even in retirement.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Related

"