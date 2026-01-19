Cleric Backs S’East Govs Over Endorsement Of Tinubu’s 2nd Term

The endorsement of President Bola Tinubu’s second term ambition by the South East Governors yesterday received the backing of the Supreme Head of the Absolute Liberation Temple, Nri Prophet Dr Ramad Okoye-Asuzu, who insisted that the President should be allowed to complete his second term of eight years.

The prophet spoke on Sunday while briefing journalists at his country home in Agu-Ukwu, Nri. According to him, the Oracles of the land, the elders of the nation and spiritual authorities cutting across the Yoruba, Igbo, and Hausa ethnic groups have unanimously agreed that President Tinubu should complete his eight years in office.

He recalled that despite the intense political pressure and frustrations Tinubu faced during the 2023 general election, including the controversial currency redesign and other challenges allegedly meant to derail his ambition, he still emerged as President.

“When he contested for the presidency, they frustrated him with the currency change and many other obstacles.

“Yet, the gods of the land and the Almighty decreed that Bola Ahmed Tinubu must become President, and today he is.

Therefore, he must be allowed to complete his tenure,” he said. Okoye-Asuzu said as a spiritualist, he consulted the gods of the land following the recent meeting of South-East governors in Enugu.