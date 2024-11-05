New Telegraph

November 5, 2024
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
November 5, 2024
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Cleric Attacks FG…

Cleric Attacks FG Over Arrest Of Minors

The Founder of Success Gate Mission, popularly called Onibode Aseyori, Primate Ade Ademisokun-Turton yesterday kicked against the arrest of minors during the #EndBadGovernance protests.

In a statement to mark the 40th anniversary of the church, he said the government should not prevent those agitating for the welfare of the citizens from doing so.

Speaking on the state of the nation, Turton said what the government was doing in the area of the economy was inevitable if the country must progress.

However, he said shutting people up whenever they want to protest is not part of democracy. He said this has cast aspersion on the sincerity of the present administration.

The cleric said: “The government has mainly avoided addressing the core issues that sparked the protests, such as inflation, insecurity, and inequality.

Please follow and like us:
error
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon

Read Previous

We’ll Make Our Next Move Known By December – Aregbesola’s Loyalists
Read Next

Don’t Castigate Leaders, God Will Do It For You, Sultan Tells Nigerians
Share
Copy Link
×