Cleric Attacks FG Over Arrest Of Minors

The Founder of Success Gate Mission, popularly called Onibode Aseyori, Primate Ade Ademisokun-Turton yesterday kicked against the arrest of minors during the #EndBadGovernance protests.

In a statement to mark the 40th anniversary of the church, he said the government should not prevent those agitating for the welfare of the citizens from doing so.

Speaking on the state of the nation, Turton said what the government was doing in the area of the economy was inevitable if the country must progress.

However, he said shutting people up whenever they want to protest is not part of democracy. He said this has cast aspersion on the sincerity of the present administration.

The cleric said: “The government has mainly avoided addressing the core issues that sparked the protests, such as inflation, insecurity, and inequality.

