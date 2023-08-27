Cleric Appeals for Unity, Prays for Divine Wisdom

Founder of the Love of Christ (LOC) Church, Lagos, Pastor Esther Abimbola-Ajayi, has appealed for unity and urged Nigerian leaders to embrace wisdom of God to overcome the nation’s challenges. Abimbola-Ajayi made the appeal at a news conference on the 16th anniversary of the Church, on Thursday in Lagos, with the theme ‘Breaking Limits’.

She urged Nigerian leaders to always seek divine wisdom to lead the country right, and called for patience and steadfastness from everyone. According to her, there is need for Nigerians to embrace God and continue praying with thanksgiving and hope for solution to her challenges.

Abimbola-Ajayi said that if the United States of America could overcome her teething challenges, including endemic corruption, Nigeria, through love, unity and divine intervention, would surmount hers. “Nigerians should stop making negative pronouncements about the country.

There is power in the tongue; rather, we should always speak positively and pray about the country’s future. “Inter-faith harmony should be encouraged, Christians, Muslims, and others did interrelate amicably in every aspect of life in the past. “Therefore, religion should not be a hindrance to the nation’s progress. For the youth, it is a time of renaissance, as a new awakening is sweeping through them.

“They need to remain focused and endeavor to get empowered, especially through formal education, for a brighter future,” she said. Ajayi said that nobody should go into marriage unprepared, as it was not like strolling into and out of the supermarket, but a lifetime thing.

“To get it right, therefore, people need to pray and choose right to avoid divorce,” The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the anniversary will be celebrated on Sept. 8 in Nigeria and Sept. 10, at its London branch. Other activities lined up for the celebration from Aug. 26 include a football match as well as a praise and worship session by gospel artists and youth singers.

The President of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Archbishop Daniel Okoh, will be the guest preacher on Sept. 10. Abimbola-Ajayi said that former President Olusegun Obasanjo; Nigeria’s Ambassador to the United Kingdom, Mr Tunji Ishola; Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi; and Sen. Gbenga Daniel were among those expected to grace the celebration.

Meanwhile, she disclosed that the church would continue its philanthropy of students’ scholarship. She said that there were no fewer than 128 students and 56 undergraduates in different institutions enjoying the scholarship.