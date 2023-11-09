Cleric Allegedly Rapes Two Teenagers In Ekiti

…as Police Parade other Suspected Criminals

The operatives of the Ekiti State Police Command on Thursday paraded a 43-year-old Islamic cleric, Saliu Rasak, for allegedly having unlawful carnal knowledge of two teenagers in Agbado-Ekiti, Gbonyin local government area of the State.

This comes as a couple, Olomolaye Sesan and his wife Kehinde were also paraded for allegedly having carnal knowledge of a 17-year-old girl.

In the case of the two teenagers, the police said the victims had approached the cleric for spiritual favour when visited his residence.

The suspect cleric reportedly gave them certain soap and claimed that the victims were going to be receiving favour after bathing with the soaps.

The victims were severally lured to the cleric residents during which the suspect forcefully had their canal knowledge as part of the conditions for the soap to work effectively.

According to the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the command, Mr Sunday Abutu, who paraded the couple alongside another criminal at the command headquarters along Iyin, Ado-Ekiti, said the victim who was abused by a couple is a student of a public Secondary School in Ilawe-Ekiti, and a younger sister to the wife, Kehinde Olomolaye who stays with her and hawks.

The Command spokesperson said before the suspects were arrested on the fateful day, the wife had connived with her husband during which he had canal knowledge of the victim severally.

The couple, according to the PPRO are currently helping the police on the investigation, while they have equally confessed to the commission of the crime and they will be arranged as soon as possible.

The police also paraded a 23-year-old ex-convict, Omoniyi Ajayi, over alleged burgling into two houses belonging to two different owners, along Ilawe road, Ado-Ekiti the capital of Ekiti State.

Item recovered from the suspect includes a generator, three seater chair, foodstuff, a gas cylinder, a rug, clothes and a cash sum of twenty-five thousand naira.

The police also paraded a gang of armed robbers numbering about five at Oke-Ako, Itapaji-Ekiti area of Ajoni Local Council Development Areas.

The suspects were alleged to have forcefully stormed the sleepy community and started shooting sporadically into the air before they attacked the resident of one Kehinde Kazeem in an attempt to kidnap him.

The kidnap was said to have voided by the operatives of the Rapid Response Squad (RRS) during which the suspect was arrested.

Abutu said during interrogation, the suspects confessed to the commission of the crime and mentioned other members of the gang who are currently at large.