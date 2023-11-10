Cleric Allegedly Rapes 2 Teenagers In Ekiti

….As Husband, Wife Also Paraded For Defiling A Minor

Operatives of the Juvenile Women Centre (JWC), attached to the Criminal Investigation Department, Ekiti State Police Command, yesterday paraded a 43-year-old Islamic cleric, Saliu Rasak, for allegedly having unlawful carnal knowledge of two teenagers in Agbado-Ekiti, Gbonyin Local Government Area of the state.

This is coming as a couple, Olomolaye Sesan and his wife, Ke- hinde, were also paraded for allegedly having carnal knowledge of a 17-year-old girl. In the case of the two teenag- ers, the police said the victims had approached the cleric to help pro- cure assistance for spiritual favour when they visited his residence. The suspected cleric reportedly gave them certain soap and claimed that the victims were going to be receiving favours after bathing with the soaps.

The victims were severally lured to the cleric residents during which the suspect forcefully had canal knowledge as part of the conditions for the soap to work effectively. According to the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the command, Mr Sunday Abutu, who paraded the couple alongside other criminal suspects at the command headquarters along Iyin,

Ado-Ekiti, the victim who was abused by the couple is a student of a public Secondary School in Ilawe-Ekiti, and a younger sister to the wife, Kehinde Olomolaye who stays with her and hawks. The Command spokesperson said before the suspects were arrested on the fateful day, the wife had connived with her husband during which he had canal knowledge of the victim severally.

The couple, according to the PPRO is currently helping the police on the investigation, while they have equally confessed to the commission of the crime and they would be arranged as soon as possible. The police also paraded a 23-year-old ex-convict, Omoniyi Ajayi, over alleged burgled two houses belonging to two different persons, along Ilawe road, Ado- Ekiti. Items recovered from the suspect includes generator, three seater chair, food stuff, gas cylinder, rug, clothes and cash sum of twenty five thousand naira.

The police also paraded a gang of suspected armed robbers, numbering about five arrested at Oke- Ako, Itapaji-Ekiti area of Ajoni Local Council Development Area. The suspects were alleged to have forcefully stormed the sleepy community and started shooting ceaselessly into the air before they attacked the resident of one Kehinde Kazeem in an attempt to kidnap him. The kidnap was said to have been voided by operatives of the Rapid Response Squad (RRS) during which the suspects was arrested.