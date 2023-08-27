Cleric Advises Religious Leaders Against Negative Prophesies

Pastor of The Light of Christ Church, Ilorin, Olatunji Festus, has advised religious leaders to pray for Nigeria and stop negative prophecies about the country. Festus, who gave the advice in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Ilorin on Friday, said that the country needed prayers, not negative prophesies at the moment.

“Every day, we hear negative prophesies coming from religious leaders about our dear country. They never deem it fit to pray for the country. “It is uncalled for. Must we continue to reveal the negative sides and mute on declaring the positives.

“Let us pray as religious leaders and stop pronouncing negatives about the country,” he said. The cleric, however, advised the public to prioritize Nigeria first before considering any options abroad. He said that Nigeria is home and should be put first in prayers rather than the UK and other countries they have fallen in love with.