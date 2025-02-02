Cleric advises parents to be good examples

Share

Pastor Rotimi Emmanuel of Christ Ambassadors Church in Ilorin has advised parents to be good examples to their children and not teach them manners which would lead to a bad attitude.

Emmanuel told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Saturday that parents must always be mindful of what they do in the presence of their children.

“Parents must be ready to live exemplary lives to guide their wards onto the right path.

“They must be of good discipline, dress decently, embrace good manners, and be morally sound for the children to emulate.

“It is what you do as parents that the children will emulate. When you check yourself, you are automatically correcting your children.

“Don’t be aggressive, don’t be rude to people around you and you will see how your children will automatically adopt your ways,” he said.

The pastor said it was parents’ responsibility to teach their children moral ethics and also correct their wrongdoings when they misbehave.

He however warned parents against pampering their children, adding that it would ruin their future if they were not checked.

