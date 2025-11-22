The General Overseer of Evangelical Ministries (Wisdom Chapel), Bishop Steven Ogedengbe, has accused some Nigerian leaders of neglecting national security, while pursuing personal and political interests.

Speaking in an interview on the recent rise in kidnapping and killings across the country, Bishop Ogedengbe said many leaders have become preoccupied with wealth accumulation and short-term palliatives, which he argued should ordinarily form part of lawmakers’ constituency projects.

According to him, this misplaced priority shows a lack of commitment to safeguarding lives and property. “The greatest evil affecting our country today; and let me say this clearly; is the ambition of many politicians ahead of the 2027 general elections.

“They are so distracted by how to win the 2027 election that they have left the table unattended. With all the money accruing to the federal, state, and local governments, the majority of our leaders are doing nothing.

“They are just amassing wealth; they are not interested in the security of lives and properties.

Look at the trend of decamping. What are they decamping to do? Just to secure another four years of employment. The greatest employment in Nigeria today is political office,” he said.