Clergyman to Parents: Lead children in God ways

The Baba Aladura General and the General Overseer, Kings of Peaceland Christian Church, (C & S Ayo Ni O), Akeja – Ota, Ogun State, His Grace, Primate (Dr.) Prophet Adeeke Fadipe Olaonipekun, has appealed to parents to assume the responsibility to love their children, cherish them and lead them in the ways of the Lord as they are a heritage of the Lord (Psalm 127:3).

Primate Olaonipekun, who made these remarks recently during the 2024 Children’s Harvest of the Church, noted that children are gifts from the heavenly father and should be treated as heavenly father’s children.

He further stressed that children are a blessing, a reward and an inheritance from the Lord, urging that the parents should always value and treasure them as God’s given.

The Kings of Peaceland Church General Overseer counseled the parents to only see themselves as caretakers as God gave them the children to nurture, mentor and groom.

Primate Olaonipekun, who described the children as assets of monumental value and something very precious to be protected and watched over with due diligence, urged the parents to imbibe in them the culture of Godliness to enable them to show forth the praise of God.

He further admonished the parents to always counsel their children to have the fear of God, be self – disciplined, honest, self – reliant, hard working, follow due process, aspire to greater heights, as well as strive to lead the train for positive change in the society.

The clergy also called on the parents to closely monitor the spiritual and academic progress of their children, adding that such was the much needed tonic in achieving the noble objective of transforming the lives of the children.

“As gifts from God, God expects you to let your children see Jesus in you, not by your words only, but more by your actions through training and leading them in the path of righteousness”, he stressed.

Primate Olaonipekun, however, pleaded with the children to disregard whatever education, talents and influence they possess and submit to authority, stressing that an authority they do not recognise would not bless them.

He further advised the children to shun all form of social vices and endeavour to always channel their efforts and time towards academic exercise and acquisition of life skills rather than on frivolous and unprofitable ventures.

The children, however, thrilled the congregation with Bible Quiz, Bible memory verse recitation, choreography, spelling bee, children choir ministration and drama presentation, while a few of them and their teachers were honoured with awards for distinguishing themselves in different given assignments.

