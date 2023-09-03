Clergy Urges Nigerians Not To Panick About ‘Ember’ Months

The founder of Solid Rock Kingdom Church, Akwa Ibom State, Apostle John Okoriko has said that no evil will come on Nigerians in the last quarter of the year popularly known as “ember” months.

Okoriko said he decided to assure Nigerians because some fake pastors have threatened their members that the last quarter of the year beginning from September to December will experience more evil on the people.

There are fake prophecies by churches in Akwa Ibom that the last quarter of the year will be inundated with calamities such as deaths, accidents, untimely deaths and other forms of evil.

It was gathered that some churches in Akwa Ibom have commenced fastings and other prayer programmes asking God to counter the impending doom on the people in the last quarter of the year.

But speaking in Uyo on Sunday during the monthly Interactive Service with the theme ” How Men Invented Unclean Spirits” Okoriko debunked all insinuations by fake pastors and prophets adding that no calamity shall befall Nigerians I. the months ahead.

Okoriko who was answering questions from online callers explained that men invented evil spirits from their negative thoughts, when such imaginations occupy their minds it results in evil actions.

He said it was wrong for churches to threaten members by giving them the impression that evil spirits are hanging around in the remaining part of the year to cause havoc among the people.

Okoriko who is the author of a book titled ” Every Satan Has A Human Face ” disclosed that God never created any evil spirit to torment but every evil emanates from the heart of man through thoughts that in turn destroy man.

” If we think negatively, it would manifest in our actions. This includes the thought of crime. Every crime is conceived first in the mind before it is executed.

” Churches bring this negative thought to create fear among their members. If you don’t have good thoughts, you won’t live a good life and you can’t succeed.

” Mber months are good contrary to the opinion of people that it is the month of evil. This perception caused many Christians to enter into an unnecessary spiritual war that does not exist. It is common among Africans. The so-called ’ember ‘ months calamities are not for us but for ignorant Africans.

Okoriko said the above beliefs have permeated into the fabric of Nigerian society to the extent that many believed that even some days are bad and described it as a human invention.

He said the only evil that torments man is the one he creates from the thoughts of his heart adding that such a mindset defiles a man and not evil spirits as claimed in some quarters.

“Every negative belief about ’ember’ months is an invention of man as many people have devised many inventions outside the word of God in Christianity

” Don’t allow anybody to make any obnoxious decree upon your head for the month of September to December but rely on your actions that may glorify God but also bring you down depending on the nature of your actions” he warned.