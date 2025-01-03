Clergy Urges Farming To Boost Food Sufficiency

Share

A cleric, Bishop Harrison Obiogho of the Light of the World Mission Church, Delta State, has urged Nigerians to engage in farming and investment in order to overcome the current hardship in the country.

Obiogho, who made the call during the 2024 end-of-year convention at The Light City, Kilometre 2, Eghwu-Okparabe Road, Eghwu Town, Ughelli South Local Government Area, Delta State, stated that 2025 would be a year of “Glory to Glory” for Nigerians.

The bishop indicated that the theme of the convention, “Glory to Glory,” came by revelation after several months of prayer.

He stated: “God said the theme of 2025 is ‘Glory to Glory,’ with the Bible scripture from Numbers 14:21, which reads: “But as truly as I live, all the earth shall be filled with the glory of the LORD.

“Glory speaks of man’s destiny. The glory of man is what advertises him. Remember in Matthew chapter 2, when Jesus was born, the men from the East saw the glory and the star.

“Whenever the glory of Jesus is made manifest in a person, there is bound to be advertisement. “There is bound to be a spirit of acceptance and acceptability.

The impact of this is that the moment you contact the glory, the life of God is found in you in all your activities, and the righteousness of God becomes your watchword.

