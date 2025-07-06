Clergy To Wike: Remain Focused, Connected To God

The Vicar of Saint James Anglican Church, Venerable Ben Idume, has urged the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, to remain focused and stay connected to God in his political journey and all aspects of his life.

The clergy gave the charge on Sunday during a special thanksgiving service held at the church in Asokoro District, Abuja. The Minister and his entourage were in attendance to thank God for the successful completion of 16 days of project commissioning in the FCT.

According to Venerable Idume, Wike can only continue to render impactful service to humanity if he keeps God at the center of his life and decisions.

In recognition of his contributions to infrastructural development in the FCT, the church also conferred on Wike the honorary title of “Ambassador of Christ.” The Vicar further encouraged him to remain steadfast in doing what is right, regardless of challenges.

In his remarks, Wike said he came to return all glory to God for the success of the recent projects commissioned across the FCT.

He acknowledged that all his achievements as Minister would not have been possible without divine support and vowed to continue placing his trust in God’s grace.

“Throughout the 16 days of commissioning, there was no problem, no accident, no loss of life. That is not by our power. We are only contributing our quota and will continue to do more,” Wike said.

The Minister also urged Nigerians to keep praying for President Bola Tinubu, noting that the President is taking deliberate and practical steps to rescue the nation from its current challenges.

“We have a government that is determined to make changes. President Tinubu is committed to making a difference. That is why he is giving us all the approvals we need,” he added.