Clergy to Ugwuanyi: Sycophancy, betrayal, parts of Leader’s Cross

The Catholic Bishop of Nsukka Diocese, Prof. Godfrey Igwebuike Onah, on Saturday, told immediate past Enugu state governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi that sycophancy, betrayal, are parts of cross a leader must carry. This is even as he commended the ex – governor for always demonstrating an unwavering faith and trust in God in all circumstances of life. Bishop Onah, who lauded Ugwuanyi for entrusting Enugu State to the hands of God during his eight-year tenure, said that the former governor’s accomplishments in public office are testaments to God’s provident hands that have lovingly guided him all along. Speaking when the three Catholic Bishops in Enugu State and over 150 priests from Nsukka Catholic Diocese converged on Ugwuanyi’s home parish, St Patrick’s Church, Ohom-Orba, Udenu Local Government Area, to concelebrate a Holy Mass as part of activities marking the former governor’s 60th birthday, Bishop Onah also applauded him for “all the good you did for the people of Enugu State in general, and for the people of Nsukka in particular.”

The Bishop stressed that Ugwunayi values prayers offered for him, especially the holy sacrifice of the Mass. Bishop Onah disclosed that Ugwuanyi while in office as governor recorded milestone achievements “in the areas of security, road networks, health, education, sports, job opportunities, support for the church (all denominations) as well as other religious bodies and above all, your humanity and availability.”

He also spoke about the innumerable persons the former governor touched their lives positively by his acts of governance, stating that they will continue to sustain him in their prayers, “and your Father who sees all that is done in secret will surely reward you for those other good deeds that human beings fail to recognize.” Bishop Onah who pointed out that sycophancy and betrayal are parts of the cross that any leader must carry, told Ugwuanyi that: “Opportunists and egoists may have presented distortions or misinterpretations to you as facts in an attempt to hide their own mischief or failure. “But, as the Italians say, lies have short legs. The truth soon catches up with it.”