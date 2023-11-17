Clergy Lauds Eno’s Administrative Strides, Urges Citizens To Protect Public Facilities

A renowned cleric and philanthropist, Venerable Dr David Udonsek has expressed delight with the leadership strides of Governor Umo Eno, stressing that he is an advocate of politics without bitterness.

In the same vein, he has made a passionate appeal to Akwa Ibom people to cultivate the habit of protecting public infrastructure in their various domains and guard against vandalism by criminal elements who do not mean well for the State.

The Clergy made the remarks, Thursday in Eket, when he played host to members of the Board of Trustees and the Executive of a socio-political and advocacy group, Arise Ambassadors.

Receiving the Arise Ambassadors at his Eket residence, Ven. Udonsek who expressed delight by the visit, lauded the vision behind the establishment of the group, saying he was happy to identify with the group, and enjoined the people of the State to support the Arise Agenda of the Umo Eno-led administration for a better Akwa Ibom.

“I’m extremely pleased about your visit, It’s a thing of honour. Thank you so much for the honour given to me. May God also honour you. What you have done is what has been lacking in the system. I must thank you all for deeming it necessary to defend, and support the project and protect what we have. Let’s all support this government to enable it to succeed”.

“I’m impressed with the leadership style of my Governor, Pastor Umo Eno, he has also shown that he came prepared for governance, he is focused and daily spreading projects and dividends of democracy across the state for the benefit of our people “.

“People need information. What this group stands for is so dear to me. You are not coming to campaign but to help the government actualize its vision. I’ve seen people of like minds. I’m thanking all of you for this inspired vision. Arise Ambassadors is an inspired organization”

“I will stand behind the group and also support the group. I will implore us to carry this task as a service to humanity and a service to the Man whom God has appointed to govern us. I pray you will continue to work together for the common good and goal of this group”.

Earlier, the Chairman of the organization, Rev. Richard Peters who is the Special Assistant to Governor Umo Eno on New Media, said he and his team were in Eket in furtherance of the advocacy campaign of the organization for all Akwa Ibomite to join hands with the current administration in the task of building a prosperous and United Akwa Ibom.

Rev. Richard poured encomiums on Dr. Udonsek for his efforts in human capacity development, saying he has impacted humanity immensely, and urged him not to relent.

The Governor’s aide said the BOT and Exco of the body had reached a resolution to induct him as one of the pillars of Arise Ambassadors.

Also speaking, Chairman, BOT of Arise Ambassadors, Comrade Ernest Akpan thanked Dr. Udonsek for the positive impacts he has created in the lives of people and urged him to sustain the tempo.

Comrade Ernest who is the Special Assistant to the Governor on Local Media, said in keeping with his campaign promises of connecting the dots, the Governor is taking development to the grassroot, and therefore it behoves everyone to protect and defend the lofty projects in their community and also the government that has made it people.

The high point of the meeting was the official decoration and induction of the Cleric and philanthropist as a Pillar and Patron of the group.

Also present during the courtesy visit were, Vice-Chairman of the BOT, Mr Joseph Okon, Mr. Thomas Thomas, BOT Secretary, who also doubles as Personal Assistant to the Governor on Media, Mr. Nkeneke Efo, BOT Member and Special Assistant on Print Media to the Governor, Mr Victor Ukpong, Director of Contact and Mobilization, Uwem Ekoh, Director of protocol, Mr Imoh Etim Udo, Personal Assistant on Research and Documentation to the Governor, Mr Victor Charles, Financial Secretary, Comrade Sebastian Organizing Secretary, Pastor Victor Charles, Financial Secretary, Mr Mfonobong Ukpong, Deputy Director of Media & Publicity, Mr Inyang Inyang-Uyo Senatorial District Coordinator, Pastor Ernest Daniel Sunday-Organizing Sect, IK-EKP Senatorial district, Paul Ufot—Director of Special Duties and Mrs. Ekaette Ubong, Woman Leader of the group.