Clergy Berates Critics Of Umo Eno’s Appointments, Insists Vituperation Done In Bad Fate

Some Critics have faulted the few appointments done by Governor Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom State, describing it as fallen short of public expectations in a program anchored by a private radio station monitored by our Correspondent today in Uyo.

However a renowned Clergy in the African Church Uyo, Revd Richard Peters who also called in defence of the Governor’s actions described the position of the critics as unfortunate and insensitive.

Rev. Peters, a good governance Advocate said it’s inhumane to take on the new governor on his first set of appointments, an action he noted was his prerogative.

According to Peters, “People should respect the Governor’s choice of Secretary to the state government SSG, Chief Press Secretary CPS, Director of Protocol, Senior Special Assistant Media and Chief Economic Adviser because outside being his right to appoint them, those appointed are eminently qualified and have a track record in their various chosen career”.

He further highlighted, “It is within the purview of the Governor to appoint those who will help him interpret his vision for the state, and as the man at the helms of affairs in the state, the buck stops at his table”.

” It is very clear that the Critics of his first appointments are those who tirelessly criticised and blackmail him during the electioneering campaign and did everything possible to frustrate his elevation as the governor.

” We must not turn to armchair critics, Gov Umo Eno like other good leaders encourages objective criticism but a descent into blind criticism of the appointments made by his few days old administration is unacceptable”.

The Clergy intoned that for genuine development to continue, leaders should be encouraged and allowed to take decisive decisions for the benefit of the people.

He further explained, ” I know the incumbent Governor as a man who is very tolerant of Critics, that was displayed by his actions and comportment during the campaigns, then he was unperturbed and now at the helms of affairs I doubt if anything has changed.

“You can’t start an assessment on a student who is less than a few days in class. It will be wiser to do so after a specific period.

Revd Peters who said the governor came prepared for governance and had on several occasions Pledge to use his ARISE agenda to take the state to the next level appealed to the radio stations to control people who come air to pour vituperation on leaders in order to avoid heating up the polity.

The Clergy also described as amusing the demand that the new governor make public his commissioners immediately when a new State House of Assembly is yet to be Inaugurated stressing that it amounts to putting the cart before the horse.

” We believe that he will appoint competent capable and committed persons with a good conscience to every position as time progresses, what is paramount now is our prayers and support” he concluded.