Clergies Urge Nigerians To Seek Peace, Unity For Devt

Share

Religious leaders have charged Nigerians to seek peace and unity among themselves for rapid development, even as they seek government support to provide solutions to epilepsy power supply in the country.

The clerics, who spoke during the Kajola Community Landlords’ Association (KCLA) second annual prayer session and medical outreach programme.

The event, which was wellattended by members of the community, aimed at promoting unity, peace, and good living among the residents.

The prayer session, led by Sheikh Ismail Olohun gbebe, Al-Adaby Mudiru Modrasatu Hamdaniyatul Adabyah; Orisumibare Owode Ede and Pastor S.O Bajepade; CAC, Oke Anu, Osun State, stressed that development and progress could only thrive in a peaceful environment.

The Chairman of the community, who is also the Founder of the Christ Apostolic Church, Mountain of Praise and Mercy, OriOke Aanu, Kajola, Pastor Daniel Agbolade charged the state government to assist them to provide lasting solutions to epilepsy power supply in the area.

Agbolade said the community have been facing poor network system, which he said, is a big concern for the residents of the area.

Share

Please follow and like us: