Clement Chukwu: Competing At The Olympics Gave Me My First Job In U.S.

One of the quartets that won the 4x400m relay gold medal at the Sydney 2000 Olympic Games, Clement Chukwu, in an interview with Saturday Telegraph’s CHARLES OGUNDIYA said it took the intervention of the late Coach Tobias Igwe, popularly known as Coach Toblow, to convince his dad to allow him take to track and field. Excerpts:

What would you say about the state of athletics in Nigeria at the moment?



Unfortunately, it has been bad. And while saying that, when was the last time we actually won a medal, individual medal, or medal in the relay category? When was the last time we did it? I feel like we just have mediocrity in the running of the AFN. And that’s why you get the results we are getting right now.

We need serious minded people that have the best interest of Nigeria and athletics at heart to run the affairs of athletics in Nigeria. So, to sum this up, I don’t see any positive light at the end of the tunnel when it comes to Nigeria and athletics.

The World Relays in China is just around the corner, what are your expectations for Team Nigeria?



We have good athletes though. I’m going to say this, whenever an athlete leaves the shores of this country, they start doing wonders. They start performing. That’s something that we need to think about. So, we have good athletes that can hold their ground. So, I believe if they are brought together sooner than later, we basically like to do like a shortcut approach to every stuff though.

Let me give an example of the last World Indoor Games, because you know, in as much as I don’t say much, I do follow the progress of all this stuff. Can you just explain to me how a country of over 200m people, they didn’t facilitate and get visas for their athletes on time, and that was why some of them didn’t even go to that championship. So, I hope that’s not the case with this World Relays.

How did you come into track and field?



Well, actually, athletics wasn’t something that I was keen to do. I think in the past, know, we were just joking around. Like in my high school, whatever, we were just joking around and you know, before you know it, one thing led to the other. You know, for my school, we started going to what we called inter house sports, which is something else that, you know, we’ve lost traction in this country, we have to go back to it, you know, that’s where we need to hunt for athletes.

That’s where we need to pick them from. Secondary school, from elementary school, you start like, harness those. So, if you look at like the developed countries, this is what they do. Although they don’t call it inter-house sports, what happened to secondary school sports? What happened to all those? That’s where you pick those athletes, the talents.

You get them, you start nurturing them. So that was how I was discovered in one of those. When I was discovered, Coach Toblow (Late Tobias Igwe) of blessed memory, saw me and at beginning, he said, you’re gonna go places. And I knew back then my dad was a little bit skeptical about sports in general because basically they see people in sports as somebody that is not serious. My dad wanted me to concentrate in education. However, after seeing me, Coach Toblow drove all the way from Enugu to Nsukka to come and talk to my dad. And he personally asked my dad that he would be willing to basically take up my responsibility to make sure that I am well taken care of and that was how he took me from Nsukka to Enugu. He sponsored everything about me for the few months I was with him. He took it upon himself and make me his responsibility.

So that’s how my athletics journey started. And I think the catalyst was he was able to convince my dad. So, when Toblow took me in, I relocated to Enugu. So, we started training and stuff like that. So, I think my first competition was the Secondary school Sports in Port Harcourt. So that’s how it started. I did exceptionally well there. From there I was invited to national. My first outing with the national was the All-African Games in Egypt.

You are one of the athletes that achieved so well for Nigeria and also won the 4x400m relay gold at the Sydney 2000 Olympic Games, how was it with you guys and the implication of that achievement on your career as an individual?

Well, you know, the Sydney 2000 was an eye opener. I believe like some of the officials with the exception of Aunty Emelia didn’t believe in us, they didn’t believe that the males, 4x400m men was going to pick up any medal. That’s one thing I respect about Aunty Emelia, when you talk about people that are responsible coaches, I’m going to say she’s one of them. When we went there, basically we approached it that we have to do our very best, put in our best, work together as a team.

Because that’s the most important thing. If we don’t work as a team, that’s where you start experiencing some kind of failure. So, we bonded together, we ate together, we basically stayed together, made sure that we kept each other’s company to make sure like there were no distractions because we had a purpose, you know, and we wanted to do something for ourselves, particularly the name. I know when you win, it is oh, Team Nigeria, but you know, the result is like, okay, who are those in Team Nigeria? You know, Sunday Bada of blessed memory, Jude Monye, Enefiok Udo-Obong, Fidelis Gadzama and Nduka Awazie.

Winning that to me was a blessing from God Almighty because basically there’s no better gratification than when you put in the work and you see the result of what you did. And I’m going to be very honest with you, that has opened a lot of doors for me because I believe my first job interview in the US, during the interview process, the director then asked me, can you explain to me the gap you have? Because it’s like, you’ve talked to me about what you did from this point to that point, but there’s something that you’re missing. I need to understand what happened between this point to this point. So that was when I opened up like, oh, this gap is because I was actually, I took that a year off to actually trained for the Olympics. The next question from him was ‘did you go to the Olympics?’ Did you say you went to the Olympics? So, you know, that was when he started telling me, why are you hiding it? This is a great accomplishment. You need to bring it to the forefront. So, I’ll say because of that I was hired, because, you know, what they look at is like, if somebody can take off like a year, you know, that means that person is responsible, serious minded in what he wants to do. And this is kind of a team player. He says this is somebody that we need to bring in. Because, you know, for somebody that has gone to that great level. So, going to the Olympics, not even winning the medal, going to the Olympics has been a blessing, you know, not only that, there’s no school that will pick up my phone right now in US and call, and I’ll tell them this is Clement Chukwu and they won’t give me an audience. So, it’s been great.

Initially the medal was silver but was later converted to gold after USA was disqualified, what was reaction like for you during that period?

Well, for me, medal is a medal. I’m just going be honest with you, I didn’t give much thought process to that. I was very excited about winning, when you look at that, we came second out of all the teams that contested, so I was contented with what I have. So, when the drug related issue that came up with the US, I was indifferent about it, I’m like, look, if we get it, we get it. If we don’t, I’m still satisfied with what I have. But when it finally came, I was excited, but not as excited as it would have been for us to be on podium.

By the way, I’m going to throw it out there, a big shout-out to former president, Goodluck Jonathan, because he recognised us. When we won the medal, nobody appreciates us, not even a presidential handshake, imagine for a team that finished second at an Olympics, See, it took how many years? 13 years later, that President, Goodluck Jonathan, said, hey, I need to do the right thing, because they did us good, they did us proud at the Olympics. So, say thanks to him.

Can you tell us about the CLIMM Foundation?

Yea, it our own way of giving back to the South East. I have like four brothers, I’ve got five brothers that we came together with like, okay, we need to give back to the SouthEast. So, these are some of the stuffs that participating and winning at the Olympics already helped me to achieve.

