Clemency: FG’s Pardon Of Persons Convicted Of Corruption, Others Raises Concerns –CPPE

A key member of the Organised Private Sector (OPS), the Centre for the Promotion of Private Enterprise (CPPE), has disclosed that the public outcry that greeted the initial announcement of the clemency and pardon granted some convicts by the Federal Government was deep and legitimate, reflecting the responsiveness and sensitivity of the administration to public sentiments which is a critical democratic value.

However, the CPPE has in this regard, therefore welcomed the Justice Minister, Prince Lateef Fagbemi’s (SAN) (who is also the Chairman of the Presidential Advisory Committee on Prerogative of Mercy) stance clarifying that the recently published list of beneficiaries of the presidential prerogative of mercy was not final.

The Director and Chief Executive Officer of CPPE, Dr Muda Yusuf, told New Telegraph in Lagos that the inclusion of persons convicted of corruption, financial crimes, murder, drug trafficking and illegal mining raised profound concerns about governance credibility, institutional integrity and investor confidence.

He emphasised that while the prerogative of mercy is a legitimate constitutional instrument, its application to serious economic and financial offences and other criminal acts demanded utmost discretion, transparency and alignment with Nigeria’s commitments to anti-corruption, drug control and the sanctity of human life.

According to him, the nature of offences and economic context extending clemency and pardon to persons convicted of corruption, financial fraud, illegal mining, murder and drug-related crimes has far-reaching economic and social consequences.

Dr Yusuf explained that: “Illegal mining undermines legitimate enterprise, depletes national revenue and fuels insecurity in mining communities. Corruption and financial crimes distort markets, weaken institutions and discourage fair competition.

“Drug trafficking and related offences tarnish Nigeria’s global image, exacerbate insecurity and impose grave social costs. At a time when Nigeria is striving to diversify its economy, attract investment, and restore global confidence, such acts of liberal clemency risk sending disturbing and counterproductive signals.”