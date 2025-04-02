CLEEN Laments Poor Budgetary Provision For ACJL In Nigeria

Share

The Centre for Law Enforcement Education in Nigeria Foundation (CLEEN) has criticized the inadequate budgetary allocation for the Administration of Criminal Justice Law (ACJL) in Nigeria.

CLEEN’s program director stated that 35 states in the country have collectively budgeted N245 billion for local security arrangements, including the procurement of firearms and self-defense infrastructure in 2025, yet have not made substantial provisions for the ACJL.

He lamented that only N73 million was allocated for ACJL implementation compared to the N1 billion earmarked for vehicle procurement.

He called for a shift in priorities, stressing that ACJL is critical to governance, security, and societal well-being.

Speaking in Lagos on Wednesday during a summit titled “Media Advocacy for Increased Budgetary Allocation for Efficient Implementation of the ACJL Regime,” he noted that delays in justice delivery have turned custodial centers into crime hubs.

He also advocated for the separation of the offices of the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, as well as the offices of the Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice at the State level.

Hashim said: “The 2025 budget analysis we conducted indicates that 35 States are investing significantly in local security, yet none are adequately funding the ACJL.

“Our analysis shows that these states have allocated N245 billion for security measures, such as procuring firearms and self-defense infrastructure, but only N73 million for ACJL implementation.

“Meanwhile, close to N1 billion is budgeted for vehicle procurement, highlighting a case of misplaced priorities.

“We now witness an increase in suspects escaping from police facilities, poor investigation and prosecution, a lack of forensic experts and laboratories, inadequate monitoring platforms, weak accountability, and mental health challenges among criminal justice actors.

“The Ministry of Justice at both federal and state levels has not demonstrated the necessary willpower to reform the criminal justice system.

“The National and State Houses of Assembly are failing in their appropriation and oversight responsibilities. The executive arm of government has weaponized judicial welfare for political gains.

“Criminal justice agencies often disregard budget call circulars, prioritizing capital projects for personal gain.

“There is a widespread lack of knowledge about the ACJL among stakeholders, poor pre- and post-budget engagements, and a lack of transparency in budget design. The budget process is often personalized to align with the governor’s agenda, leading to the absence of a strategic direction for ACJL implementation.”

He further explained that the absence of a policy framework results in a lack of a clear basis for assessing government awareness and implementation of the ACJL in the eight states under review: Sokoto, Jigawa, Katsina, Kwara, Delta, Edo, Bauchi, and Cross River.

He continued: “There is no consistency in state approaches, no acceptable document detailing government policy on ACJL implementation, and no available copies of the ACJL within criminal justice institutions. Poor coordination among justice sector actors also hampers progress. Additionally, States wait for external development partners to fund judicial reforms instead of taking the initiative themselves.”

Hashim urged State governments to take ownership of ACJL awareness and implementation, rather than relying on international interventions.

He called for regular media engagement to educate citizens on the importance of the law and its implementation.

Acting Executive Director of CLEEN, Peter Maduoma, emphasized the importance of media advocacy in pushing for increased budgetary allocations for ACJL implementation.

He said: “The ACJL exists at both federal and state levels, but without adequate funding, these laws remain ineffective.

“Budget allocations for the justice sector must be increased to ensure the efficient implementation of criminal justice laws across Nigeria.

“This law governs how offenders are processed and ensures social order. However, due to insufficient funding, criminal investigations and prosecutions are poorly executed. The agencies responsible for enforcing the law lack the necessary resources to function effectively.

“We urge the media to amplify these issues, analyze the ACJL’s value chain, and publish reports that hold leaders accountable. Only through sufficient funding and effective implementation can we ensure a fair and functional criminal justice system in Nigeria.”

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

