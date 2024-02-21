CLEEN Foundation explores partnership with security forces, mediation experts

The CLEEN Foundation has organised an interface session with security stakeholders on mediation framework and practice. The event was held in the conference room of Cryspan Hotel, Jos, Plateau State, recently. The Executive Director of CLEEN Foundation, Mr. Gad Peter, represented by Mrs Chigozirim Okoro, Programme Manager, of the Foundation, described the event as a “significant Interface Session, where we gather esteemed representatives from security stakeholders and mediation practitioners to engage in a constructive dialogue on Mediation Frameworks and Practices.”

According to her, the CLEEN Foundation is an organisation that is rested on the shoulders of giants, considering its over two decades of engagement in the public safety and security sector. Okoro also said: “This gathering reflects a commitment to collaborative efforts in addressing contemporary challenges that demand a collective response. Conflicts today are complex, multi-faceted, and often transcend traditional boundaries. “In recognition of this reality, the interface between security stakeholders and mediation practitioners is crucial for developing holistic and sustainable solutions. “As we embark on this journey of open dialogue and knowledge exchange, we are guided by the belief that our collective expertise and experiences can pave the way for innovative approaches to conflict resolution.” She noted mediation practitioners brought with them a wealth of knowledge in the art and science of mediation, which had proven to be a powerful tool in resolving disputes and fostering understanding among diverse parties. “On the other hand, our esteemed security stakeholders, who play a vital role in ensuring the safety and stability of our communities, bring unique insights into the challenges they face in managing conflicts,” said Okoro. She explained that the objectives of the session were clear, which were to foster a shared understanding of mediation principles, explore avenues for collaboration between security forces and mediation experts, and develop frameworks for joint action.

She added: “By the end of our time together, we aim to identify concrete steps that will enable us to work hand in hand in building a more peaceful and secure future. “I encourage each of you to actively participate, share your perspectives, and engage in the discussions with an open mind. The success of today’s interface session rests on the diversity of thought and the wealth of experience that each of you brings to the table. “I would like to express my gratitude to everyone in the room for their commitment to this important cause. Let us approach our discussions with a spirit of collaboration and a shared dedication to making a positive impact on the communities we serve. I am confident that our collective efforts today will contribute to forging stronger partnerships and more effective strategies for conflict resolution.”