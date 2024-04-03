Clearing Of Pension Arrears Gulped N9bn – Abia Commissioner

Abia State Commissioner for Finance, Mr. Mike Akpara has disclosed that over N9 billion has so far been spent on the payment of pensions arrears in the State.

He declared that the State adhered to the agreement with the State chapter of the Nigerian Union of Pensioners, NUP, in the payment.

“We had an agreement with the Nigerian Union of Pensioners and His Excellency did exactly what we agreed. And the agreement is to pay the arrears of pensions and that’s exactly what the government has done and they are happy about that.

“Everybody knows that things are hard, so for a government to even own up and do what others have not done even in the past, it needs applause. Some individuals got as much as N8 million so it’s not a mean thing.”

According to Akpara, a Help Desk has been set up in the Ministry of Finance to address complaints of omissions and other issues arising from the payment of arrears of pensions to retirees.

“The Honourable Commissioner for Finance and the Accountant General are already collating names of those who are having issues and all those issues are going to be resolved”

Contributing, the Commissioner for Information and Culture Prince Okey Kanu and the Special Adviser to the Governor on Media and Publicity, Mr. Ferdinand Ekeoma said the payments were verifiable, adding that the calculations were properly done and the negotiations with the leadership of the NUP happened without hitches.

“We took it to the extreme and it is true that the Governor had actually mentioned 2014 but from the information I have gathered, we even went beyond 2014, because there were some persons that were owed pension arrears prior to 2014 that we also cleared. It is not on equal bases.”