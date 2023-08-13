Cleanup: MOSOP Decries HYPREP’s Alleged Mismanagement Of $1bn

The Movement for the Survival of the Ogoni People (MOSOP) has accused the Hydrocarbon Pollution Remediation Project (HYPREP) of mismanaging $1 billion set aside for the cleanup of Ogoniland, stressing that the agency has derailed from its mandate due to alleged corruption.

MOSOP also urged the Federal Government to overhaul the HYPREP for putting the lives of Ogoni at risk by plotting to launch community borehole water projects from toxic, poisoned and contaminated wells.

The President of MOSOP, Fegalo Nsuke, who made the call in reaction to claims by HYPREP that it has achieved its mandate in Ogoni by 75 per cent, dismissed the agency’s position as untruth, noting that the cleanup project has failed due to massive corruption and lack of transparency.

He stated that the managers of the programme largely diverted funds and awarded contracts to companies in which they had interests.

Nsuke also called on the government of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to overhaul the management and operations of HYPREP by ensuring the completion of the financial audit ordered by former president Muhammadu Buhari.

Nsuke said: “What HYPREP is doing in Ogoni is ridiculous and extremely shameful. If you pay one million Ogonis N1 million each, it will amount to N1 trillion which is less than $1-2 billion.

“HYPREP has access to $ 1 billion and is unable to clean surface pollution and provide clean water.”

“It is misappropriation to use money that was meant to mitigate environmental pollution for the provision of scholarships while the lands remain polluted. But that was convenient because it is easy to convert any meeting list into training beneficiaries.”

“HYPREP alone sees and grades itself on the cleanup. We, the people, have not seen the water nor have we seen the cleanup,” Nsuke said.

The MOSOP president noted that the Ogoni people understand that the UNEP report itself was skewed to protect Shell and cover its damaging records in Ogoni to shield the company from responsibility.

He, however, said MOSOP expected HYPREP to protect the Ogoni people by addressing the issues of compensation for livelihood losses and the exclusion of about 75 per cent of contaminated sites which were not captured in the UNEP report.

“In 2014, HYPREP and UNEP called for a total ban on both surface and underground waters in Ogoni after declaring them unsafe for drinking.

“Now, HYPREP has not even cleaned the surface pollution not to talk about the underground pollution but they are seeking to drill boreholes from the same contaminated sources after receiving at least $800 million in cleanup funds” Nsuke said.

He added that in 2017, HYPREP’s governing council approved an integrated water project for Ogoni, but Ogoni currently have no access to healthy, clean water for Ogoni neither does the agency has an implementation plan for water provision.

Nsuke said: “In 2017 when I was publicity secretary of MOSOP, the MOSOP president at the time served on the Governing Council (GC). HYPREP briefed us after its GC approved an Integrated Water Project for Ogoni and we applauded the decision”

“I challenge HYPREP today to produce its plans for the integrated water project if the agency is committed to providing clean water for the people. Let them show us their plan for the water project. They have none.

“Besides, HYPREP was asked to remediate Ogoni pollution and not to take the responsibilities of the ministry of education.”