Clean-Up Day: Firm Deepens Commitment To Environmental Preservation

Pernod Ricard Nigeria, a subsidiary of the Pernod Ricard Group, a global leader in wines and spirits, has once again joined millions around the world to commemorate World Clean-up Day 2025, reaffirming its commitment to sustainability and environmental conservation.

The event which was held recently had this year’s theme, “Textile and Fashion Waste as: spotlights one of the world’s fastest-growing environmental concerns—92 million tons of textile waste generated globally each year. The movement aims to drive awareness and inspire collective action toward reducing, reusing, and recycling materials.

Speaking ahead of the commemoration, Managing Director, Pernod Ricard, Michael Ehindero, highlighted the company’s long-standing efforts in advancing a cleaner and safer environment. “For us at Pernod Ricard Nigeria, sustainability is not a one-off activity but a way of life.

Over the years, we have eliminated single-use plastics across our operations, championed reusable and recyclable packaging, and even unboxed some of our brands by phasing out single-bottle cartons—practical steps that significantly reduce our waste footprint,” he said.

These efforts are guided by the company’s sustainability roadmap—Good times from a Good Place—anchored under its Circular Making pillar. Pernod Ricard Nigeria has consistently demonstrated its commitment through impactdriven clean-up initiatives.

In partnership with Let’s Do It Nigeria—the company mobilised over 26,000 volunteers across 28 states in 2024, collecting more than 2,800 tons of waste Similarly, at its 12th Responsib’All Day in 2024, employees teamed up with FABE International Foundation to clean the Okun-Aja beachfront, removing plastic, glass, and other non-biodegradable waste to restore marine health and protect coastal communities.

Over the years, Pernod Ricard Nigeria’s cleanup drives have spanned 300+ locations across the country, with more than 10,000 tons of waste cleared, a testament to its long-term investment in environmental stewardship. Ehindero reaffirmed that these interventions are only the beginning.

He said: “Our vision for 2030 and beyond is to continue to lead by example, embedding sustainability at the heart of how we produce, package, and distribute, while mobilising communities to take ownership of protecting the environment we all share.