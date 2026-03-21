Clean Environment: Lagos Firms Partner On “Waste-Is-Naira” Initiative

Rite Foods Limited has reinforced its commitment to environmental stewardship and regulatory compliance with the launch of its “Waste-Is-Naira” (W.I.N) initiative, in partnership with Recycle Points.

According to the company, the initiative is an ambitious, community-driven programme designed to advance Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) while transforming plastic waste into a viable source of income for Nigerians.

The initiative, unveiled at the company’s corporate headquarters in Opebi, Lagos, marks a significant step in Rite Foods’ long term sustainability strategy, aligning its operations with national environmental priorities and global best practices in post-consumer waste management.

The partnership with Recycle Points, a leading waste-to-wealth social enterprise and recycler, is supported by key regulatory and industry stakeholders, including the Lagos State Ministry of the Environment, Lagos Waste Management Authority (LAWMA), Lagos State Environmental Protection Agency (LASEPA), Food and Beverage Recycling Alliance (FBRA), and community leaders, among others.

The W.I.N initiative operationalises EPR principles by creating a structured system for the recovery, collection, and recycling of post-consumer packaging.

Through this model, Rite Foods is not only taking responsibility for the lifecycle of its packaging materials but also enabling consumers to actively participate in sustainable waste management.

The programme allows residents to exchange used plastic bottles and beverage cans for cash, effectively converting waste into economic opportunities and with a projected annual recovery of over 750 tonnes of plastic waste, the initiative is poised to significantly reduce environmental pollution, improve circularity in packaging use, and stimulate grassroots economic activity.

Speaking at the launch, the Head of Corporate Affairs and Sustainability at Rite Foods Limited, Mr. Ekuma Eze described the initiative as a natural evolution of the company’s sustainability journey and a deliberate move to embed EPR into its business model.