Clean Energy: Monitoring key to Nigeria achieving 17.5m access

A former President of the Nigerian Meteorological Society (NMetS), Prof. Clement Akoshile, has said that it is important to establish a comprehensive monitoring committee to ensure the actualisation of the target for $750 million credit financed by International Development Association (IDA).

The World Bank had recently approved the Nigeria Distributed Access through Renewable Energy Scale-up (DARES) project. The DARES project aims to provide over 17.5 million Nigerians with new or improved access to electricity through distributed renewable energy solutions. It will use innovative financing solutions to scale up private sector led clean electricity provision in Nigeria. The project is financed by an International Development Association (IDA) credit of $750 million and will leverage over $1 billion of private capital and significant parallel financing from development partners, including $100 million from the Global Energy Alliance for People and Planet and $200 million from Japan International Cooperation Agency. Other development partners collaborating on the programme include the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), the German Development Agency (GIZ), SEforAll, and the African Development Bank (AfDB). Akoshile, a former Director of the Renewable Energy Centre, at the University of Ilorin, in an interview with New Telegraph over the weekend, said the monitoring committee should comprise representatives of the donors, security personnel, government functionaries among others.

He said: “Truth and honesty will lead one to good things but lies and deception will eventually lead to destruction because the person will also lie to himself. “We should be honest when the funding comes. The government or the ministry should not take it as if they are the ones to take the money. Some people rejoice when funds like this come into their ministry or their enclave and they feel that something to siphon has come. “It is not like that. If someone is asked to construct a road in his home town and he embezzles the money, he will go on potholes to his hometown. If we are giving this money so that we would have light and life will be easier, and children will develop, the youths will get jobs and the elderly will rejoice at development, then no ministry should corner it. “I am trying to suggest that there should be a monitoring committee comprising the government, labour unions, security, business community and the donors. They should monitor the utilization. People have approved roads that were never built, bridges that were not constructed. “There should be a combination of these monitors. It should not be only big business names because we have seen big names that cornered loans for the government and used it for themselves. “They should have a monitoring committee who is versed in international funding so that they can get it. They should get people of integrity who will do the monitoring to ensure that the money is not just shared but it does the work I meant to. “If we succeed in utilizing this well, it will make the donors and the international community trust us for more funding. Nigeria ought to be a donor country if we are to manage our affairs well. “The utilisation of such an opportunity is very important. How we utilize it, to the advantage of the people and to the joy of the donors is very key. I have watched things on the lifestyle of Nigerians. The President, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, wants to stabilise his position that he means good for the people. “17.5million people having access to clean energy will boast industrialization, research, science and technology and the living standard or quality of life for Nigerians. If it is possible for 1m to be using solar energy to cook once a day, it means that a million trees would have been saved per day.” The former (NMetS) canvassed the adoption of solar and wind energies to ensure clean energy access to more Nigerians. He opined that grid energy has not been very impactful in the nation considering the financial investments on its. He stated that solar energy deployment should be made to reach the grassroots and not only in cities and headquarters of local government.

Akoshile said: “For the energy to also succeed, it will not go only to the Discos and the generators. There should be prior to the distribution, there are acute needs. Since this thing is located at site and not necessarily on grid. Most of the renewable energies are the wind. Frankly, it means that they can go to the rural areas and locate these energy supplies and they ensure that every local government benefits from it. “Now in locating it, it will not just be local government headquarters because it is possible for people to just put them at the local government headquarters. That will not benefit the people much. Little villages should have access to it. If they do statistics and record keeping, they can clearly locate them and all those areas where there is darkness and children can not play and study at night and where people are still living using candles and palm front light to survive.”