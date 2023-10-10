Clean Energy Fund: ‘Nigeria needs initiatives, renewables’

Nigeria needs to encourage adoption of renewable energy, show formidable initiatives and structures so as to attract its share of $69 billion United Energy Compact clean energy fund. The country must also provide accepable templates and structure to convince the donors of commitment to prudently spend the money and according to intended objectives. Executive Secretary, Major Oil Marketers Association of Nigeria (MOMAN), Mr. Clement Isong, in an interview with New Telegraph over the weekend, also advised that Nigeria must position itself to attract funds, which developed nations could be providing to aid adoption of renewable energies. United Nations 2023 Annual Progress Report revealed that the United Nations Energy Compact, has mobilised $69 billion in clean energy finance.

The amount, according to the report, represents a 50 per cent increase from the 2022 survey, directly linked to specific actions and further leveraged by an additional $105 billion. According to the report, a total of 49 proponents provided data on these vital clean finance metrics. It exaplained that the private sector, contributie significantly and represented over 80 per cent of the reported amount in the 2023 survey. The report noted that while challenges exist in categorising investments by benefactor type, a significant portion supports establishing new renewable power generation, emphasising the need to enhance energy accessibility. The UN report stressed a pressing global necessity to rapidly boost energy finance, targeting an average annual deployment of $2.3 to $4.7 trillion.

The MOMAN Executive Secretary noted that the global trend by advanced countries was to support renewable energy adoptions. He said: “The whole world, particularly the developed western countries will do every thing to encourage peoeple to move from fossil petro (petrol and diesel) to alternative energies. The questions rally is not if we will move, the question is when we wil move. So it does not make sense a country like Nigeria to use all the money it makes from selling crude oil to subsidise petrol in Nigeria. “Rather it shoud use that money to develop the coiuntry as quickly as possible because we not know what will happen to crude oil tomorrow. We should even serve not two million but three or four million barrels per day. We should be producing and investing so that we can push more oil and gas. But intterms of attracting that investment, we should encourage adoption of renewable energy by Nigerians. “I hope that they will set up a structure when they are disbursing the fund to make sure that it is spent in a prudent and intelligent manner. We need to show that we have initiatives in place to encourage earlier adoption.” He advised that institutions, corporate organisations and individuals should make fast decision of being compliant with the growing trend of renewable energy adoption. He stated that reweables are cheaper and cleaner than fossil fuels. He also noted that some companies in the country have keyed into renewable energy adoption. Isong said: “We are far more developed. There is a lot going on that Nigerians do not know. There is the need for Nigerians to see what is available and what we can scale up. We can scale up CNG. There is a company that said that about 70 per cent of their vehicles have moved on to CNG.

“There is certain laziness upon us that we stay in one place until we lamost die. There are opportunities for everybody but you need to make the choice, and the deciion to change and do something different, If you have been using for instance, four cars in the house, one for oga, another one for Madam, the other for the children and the fourth one is for going to market, all of them burning fuel, you can cut down your cost. “One big man was complaining that “Can you imagine, I had to go my village and come and I spent N70,000 on fuel alone.” He added: “So when I heard the big man talk like that, my question to him was: the trip to village was it absolutely necessary? Did you know that you were going to spend N70,000 on fuel alone to come and come back? If you did, and you still made the journey, then why are you complaining? It means that it was important enough for you to spend that money. Otherwise you would have found another way of solving your problem. You could have done a phone call or a zoom call. “Because historically in Nigeria, fuel has been subsidised, we make decisions that really are not cost effective, because someone else has been subsidising the cost for you. Some people may be more cost effective. “This is decision time for companies and for individuals. All of us we need to ask ourselves the questions: If I have I better pass my neighbour petrol generator at home, can I instead of burning that petrol which is not expensive, buy a four solar panel instead, put it in my house. “Does it makes sense. Six panel solar will give enough light to your home. There are decisions to be made,. You just need to know what is available out there but you will not know by sitting in your house. You have to step out and ask. There is the need for enlightenment campaign so that people can make that deicsion evem in your house. People use gas instead of electricity because gas is cheaper. That is a decision. “Decisions have to be made on what to be done to reduce costs. Everybody should make those decisions.”