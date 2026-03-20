Clean Energy Drive: Nigeria To Receive Bigger Share As Firm Secures $15m Funding

Starsight Energy has secured $15 million mezzanine debt funding from British International Investment to drive clean energy growth in Starsight’s existing West African operations, with Nigeria earmarked to receive the majority of the funding.

The funding will finance a substantial growth pipeline of renewable solar energy projects and ensure that the best-in-class service is maintained for existing clients, including asset replacement. This funding fits well within BII’s strategic objectives to support productive, sustainable, and inclusive development.

Additionally, the Starsight- BII collaboration underscores a shared commitment to advancing sustainable infrastructure, supporting private-sector growth, and driving measurable climate impact across West Africa.

It is estimated that up to 40GW of electricity in Nigeria is generated from diesel and petrol generators, which is neither a clean nor a sustainable source of energy. Starsight’s funding round with BII is an important stride towards powering the West African country with clean, renewable energy for the C&I sector.

Paul van Zijl, Group CEO at Starsight: “Partnering with BII marks a significant milestone for the Starsight Energy Africa Group. This funding strengthens our ability to scale more rapidly in Nigeria and Ghana , delivering reliable, clean energy solutions that support economic growth and improve energy resilience for our clients.”

“BII’s mission is to support sustainable socio-economic development in emerging markets. Their decision to partner with us is an endorsement of the role we play in increasing energy access within these markets, delivering affordable, low-carbon solutions while simultaneously uplifting the communities in which we operate,” he added.

Jonny Baxter, British Deputy High Commissioner in Lagos: “The UK remains committed to supporting Nigeria’s transition to clean, reliable, and affordable energy. This investment by BII reflects that commitment in action.

Expanding access to dependable renewable power for businesses across Nigeria, it will help unlock growth, strengthen energy resilience, and reduce dependence on costly and polluting diesel and petrol self-generation.

It represents a practical step toward a greener, more sustainable future for both our countries.” Benson Adenuga, West Africa Regional Director and Head of Office, Nigeria BII: “Nigeria’s businesses need dependable and affordable power to grow.

We identified Starsight’s strong track record and its clean energy model as a strong fit with BII’s mandate. Starsight’s commercial and industrial solar solutions directly address this challenge by reducing dependence on refined petroleum products and improving reliability.

By backing scalable distributed renewable platforms like Starsight, BII is supporting clean energy expansion in West Africa and demonstrating confidence in the region’s potential for sustainable, inclusive growth.”