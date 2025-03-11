Clean Energy: Agencies Mull $5m Mobilisation For African Banks

Share

As the quest for clean energy gains momentum globally, two agencies, the Global Energy Alliance for People and Planet (GE – APP) and Agence Française de Développement (AFD Group), have announced their commitment to mobilise up to $5 million of technical assistance to elevate the role of local financial institutions in accelerating clean energy access in Africa.

A report by Africa Business Communities said this collaboration would begin with a $1.3 million pilot envelope of technical assistance grants from GEAPP, to be complemented with lines of credit from AFD Group.

GEAPP and AFD Group’s joint investments will direct both technical and financial support to private financial institutions and Public Development Banks (PDBs) in Africa.

The initiative is a direct response to the growing momentum among partners supporting Mission 300, the World Bank and African Development Bank’s landmark ambition, to deliver affordable and sustainable electricity to 300 million people in Africa by 2030.

This builds a critical foundation for crowdingin funding, resources, and tools from public, private, and philanthropic partners to scale up local and global cooperation.

The collaboration is the latest example of how the GEAPP alliance is pooling resources to support catalytic financing for projects that strengthen local financial systems.

By enhancing the capacity of African financial institutions at both the regional and national levels, the window will help those institutions become more capitalised and better positioned to deploy long-term and stable resources that are essential for scaling transformative energy technologies.

These technologies, such as mini-grids, solar home systems, and grid upgrades, are pivotal in addressing the energy access gap across Africa.

Mission 300 aims to empower economic growth and deliver electricity access to some of Africa’s most vulnerable and hardto-reach communities.

While technical solutions such as offgrid technologies and national grid extensions are available, the critical barrier remains a lack of sufficient financing to scale these solutions effectively.

Public and private financial institutions at the regional and national levels play a decisive role in unlocking these solutions, offering marketspecific expertise, reducing exposure to foreign exchange volatility, and supporting innovative business models by providing much-needed capital and longterm resources.

This AFD & GEAPP initiative will directly address this financing gap by equipping those African financial institutions with the necessary technical, financial, legal, environmental, and social support to strengthen their financial readiness, improve portfolio screening, enhance due diligence capabilities, and support the analysis of portfolio emissions.

With these tools, PDBs will be better able to back bankable projects that generate sustainable development in the countries where they operate.

AFD Group’s long-term expertise towards public and private finance institutions is at the heart of this collaboration. Support to local financial systems to finance a climate resilient economy represent 25% of AFD Group activity worldwide.

In particular, AFD Group has been a pioneer in supporting banks to finance energy access in Africa combining (i) financial approach to provide local partner banks with long-term loans and (ii) technical approach to support and boost the finance market for green investments.

In particular, AFD Group successfully launched the Sunref program in 2006 to give companies and local banks the resources to seize opportunities out of the ecological transition (energy effifinancial ciency, renewable energy, etc.). AFD Group also launched in 2018 the TFSC (Transforming Financial Systems for Climate) program with the Green Climate Fund in 16 African countries aiming to support financial institutions in financing adaptation and mitigation projects, for a total amount of $650 million as of today.

After announcing a €1 billion commitment by 2030 in support of Mission 300 agenda in Dar es Salaam last month, this collaboration allows AFD Group to pursue its work in strengthening local financial systems while mobilizing key stakeholders on its side.

“Through national PDBs and local private banks, we have a unique opportunity to accelerate energy access in Africa by strengthening the capacity of local financial institutions to participate in the objectives of Mission 300.

Our partnership with GEAPP and this new initiative, leveraging both philanthropic and institutional funding, proves that FiCS is an ideal platform to support cross-fertilizing partnerships between public development banks and other stakeholders committed to sustainable solutions” said Rémy Rioux, Chief Executive Officer of AFD Group.

“GEAPP is working with AFD Group to pool resources and invest in innovations that will help unlock more funding for Africa’s energy access projects,” said Woochong Um, Chief Executive Officer of GEAPP.

“This is a demonstration of the power of radical collaboration to achieve the Mission 300 goal of connecting 300 million Africans by 2030 is driving us to uncover new solutions, extend the pipeline of commercially viable projects, and create jobs, skills, and better livelihoods in areas where electricity access remains a challenge,” Woochong added.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

