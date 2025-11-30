The Clean Ace Academy, on Friday, concluded its fifth cohort of the intensive five-day master class, designed to train aspiring and existing entrepreneurs in the laundry and dry cleaning industry.

The event, organised by Clean Ace Dry Cleaners, drew participants from across Nigeria, culminating in certificate presentations after a five-day master class in Lagos State.

The founder and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Clean Ace, Eniibukun Adebayo, who spoke in an interview with newsmen, highlighted the objective of the program.

According to him, “This five-day master class is a full week immersion for those who are aspiring to open laundry businesses or those who have already started.

“We take our participants right from customer service, laundry and dry cleaning, finishing, quality control, packaging, to business management, how to start a proper business and scale it.”

He emphasised that the training is hands-on and practical, drawing from his over three decades of experience in the industry.

“We create a template where people can learn with practical demonstrations at our factory, seeing real work being done in real time. It’s not just theory, it’s a display of professionalism at the highest level in this part of the world today,” Adebayo said.

On post-training mentorship, he added, “The training continues even after certification. We maintain connections, offer guidance, and plan international master classes for our cohorts. We even visit participants’ locations to help them solve real business problems.”

Adebayo also noted that the master class includes support for business start-ups.

“We partner with institutions like the Bank of Industry and international equipment manufacturers to give participants access to machinery and financial support. Our goal is to make the industry profitable and sustainable for them.”

Expressing the impact of the program, a participant of the master class, Ajala Opeyemi, founder of Freestyle Cleaning Services, said, “The biggest takeaway is learning how to make customers happy.

I’ve learned to price my services properly and offer premium service that reflects quality. Networking with other participants is also a huge benefit.”

Another participant, Joel Oguzo, who works with Titan Laundry Nigeria, described the training as “mind-blowing and beyond my expectations. I now have the knowledge to train my team properly and even envision owning my own laundry business in the future.

The program exposed me to modern machines and techniques I hadn’t seen before, giving me a competitive edge.”

Adebayo also shared advice for graduates, urging professionalism and ethical business practices.

“Do things right, follow the laws, pay your taxes, and structure your business properly. God is the owner of life and business; if you play by His rules, success will follow,” he said.