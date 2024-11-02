Clean Ace Academy Empowers 13 Graduates, Advances Industry Inclusivity

Share

Clean Ace Dry Cleaning Academy on Thursday celebrated the graduation of 13 individuals from its intensive 12-month free training programme aimed at promoting inclusivity and professionalism in the dry cleaning industry.

The graduation, which took place on October 31, marks the third cohort from the academy, with only one female graduand.

The programme was entirely funded by Clean Ace Academy as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives.

Clean Ace Academy provided accommodation, meals, stipends, and transportation for the participants, ensuring they could fully focus on acquiring their new skills.

To ensure inclusivity, the participants comprise both the abled and disabled thus giving room for equal participation.

READ ALSO:

Speaking at the event, the Managing Director of the Academy and President of the Fabricare Professionals Launderers and Dry Cleaners Association, Mr Enibukun Adebayo, highlighted the academy’s mission to bridge the gap between technical knowledge and practical skills within the industry.

“This initiative began because I never had the opportunity for formal training in dry cleaning.

“I wanted to create a platform where people could learn and take this career seriously,” Adebayo said.

Speaking further on the inclusivity goal of the academy, the MD said, “This year, we have 13 graduates from all over Nigeria, each drawn to Clean Ace Academy’s excellence.

“We have a vision of inclusivity, with plans for a workforce that’s 50% able-bodied and 50% disabled.

“The goal is not just to empower these individuals but to bring professionalism to the dry cleaning business.”

Adebayo, who has been in the dry cleaning industry for over 33 years, noted the lack of formal training programs as a major hurdle in the industry.

“For many years, there was no institute where one could obtain formal dry cleaning training, so we decided to set up this academy in 2016 to develop skilled professionals who can elevate this field,” he explained.

“We want to attract those who are passionate about clothes, fashion, cleanliness, and customer service, and who are willing to take this as a full-time career,” Adebayo also added.

The rigorous training process began with an evaluation phase, which required potential participants to pass a one-week intensive immersion and maintain a minimum score of 65%.

“We prioritize attention to detail. Applicants were tested on spotting anomalies in clothing, a skill critical to excelling in this business.

“By providing this training for free, we aim to make a lasting social impact,” Adebayo said

The graduation event featured a keynote speech from Dr. Oreoluwa Finnih, Special Adviser to the Governor of Lagos State on Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

She commended the academy for its commitment to empowering Nigerians, particularly those with disabilities.

“The Lagos State government recognizes the importance of inclusivity and skills training.

“Through this program, Clean Ace Academy is fulfilling part of the SDG goals, and we are here to celebrate that,” she said.

Dr. Finnih also announced a commitment from her office to sponsor five women for the academy’s next cohort, emphasizing the importance of economic independence for women.

“I urge you all to focus on long-term business growth rather than quick money ventures, which can lead to financial instability. This skill will set you apart in any economic climate.”

Olubunmi Gbadomosi, Vice President of the Fabricare Professionals Launderers and Dry Cleaners Association of Nigeria, also addressed the graduates, urging them to use their skills to make a difference.

“You’ve been given the tools to succeed in an industry with great potential. This training sets you up for a fulfilling career that can contribute to your families and society. Stay dedicated, hardworking, and professional,” she advised.

Also addressing the graduands in her goodwill message, Adebisi Junaid, Assistant Secretary of the Fabricare Professionals Association, encouraged the graduates to start small and grow gradually.

“Don’t expect instant success, but remain focused and patient.

“Consistency and dedication in your work will bring you growth over time,” she advised.

In her goodwill message, Miss Gladys Ugo from She Leads Africa advised the graduates to stay positive, focused, and connected. “Believe in yourself and continue to learn. This network and the skills you’ve gained will be essential as you navigate your career.”

Graduating participant John Edu, who is physically challenged, shared his aspirations. “This training has given me the skills and confidence I need.

“I want to start my own business someday, but for now, I’ll continue to work with Clean Ace to gain more experience,” he said.

Fellow graduands also expressed gratitude for the opportunity, noting that the training provided comprehensive knowledge about dry cleaning techniques and best practices.

While speaking on his future projection for the academy, Adebayo shared his vision of expanding Clean Ace Academy to reach more communities across Nigeria.

Also, he called on partners and sponsors to help fund future cohorts.

“We are determined to create opportunities for those who face barriers to traditional education, particularly the disabled community, by providing a meaningful career path,” he said.

“This CSR project is funded by contributions from our directors, especially my wife and me, and we are committed to developing people for the future.”

The academy’s efforts reflect the Lagos State government’s emphasis on inclusivity, particularly for individuals with disabilities.

The state’s Office of Disability Affairs under the Ministry of Youths, which supports initiatives that help disabled people reach their full potential, recognized the significance of the academy’s CSR-driven approach in addressing social needs through skill-based empowerment.

With the success of the Clean Ace Academy’s training programs, the institution hopes to inspire further collaboration from government bodies, corporate sponsors, and non-profits to expand its reach and impact more lives across Nigeria.

Share

Please follow and like us: