C’League: Carragher Reveals Only Team That Can Stop Man City

Jamie Carragher, a Liverpool legend has revealed that only Arsenal club can defeat Manchester City in the ongoing Champions League.

Speaking on the most recent Stick To Football podcast, Carragher made the remarks, saying he feels that City has a great chance of keeping the trophy they won in June of last year.

He said: “I’m looking at the Champions League thinking, ‘Who could stop [Manchester] City?’, I’m thinking probably Arsenal.

“If they met each other, we know City would be massive favourites.

“But I think Arsenal have got a decent chance [at winning the Champions League].”

This midweek, City defeated FC Copenhagen 3-1 away in the first leg of their semifinal matchup.