CLCN Describes As Barbaric, Evil Killing Of Seminarians In Kafanchan Diocese

…says the government be held responsible

The Catholic Laity Council of Nigeria (CLCN) has described as barbaric and evil the gruesome murder of a seminarian, Brother Stephen Danladi Na’Anman who was burnt to death by bandits at St. Rachael’s Parish Rectory, Fadan Kamantan, in Kafanchan Diocese

The CLCN said the death of the young seminarian who was in the last stage of his seminary training preparatory to his ordination into the Catholic priesthood is condemnable and unacceptable, especially in this age and time. They called on the Tinubu-led government to as a matter of great concern and urgency fish out the perpetrators of the dastardly act and ensure they were punished according to the laid down rules of the land

The position of the Laity Council was made known in a statement signed by the National President of the Laity Council Sir Henry Yunkwap KSJI made their known their position in a Press statement signed and issued in Jos.

The group maintained that the attack by the so-called unknown gunmen and bandits on the Church and her clergy particularly Catholic priests should keep the government on her toes until the challenge is brought under control.

According to the body, it is unfortunate that the government is not proactive in tackling the issue saying only the leadership of the nation would see every life as sacred and truly respect the oath of office they took and hold to the portion where they promised to protect life and prosperity of her citizens, they would not continue to pay lip services to sensitive issues like that of insecurity which is supposed to be the topmost priority of any responsible government.

The Laity expressed deep concern that in the 21st century, deliberate attacks on innocent citizens will still be going on with little or nothing to show that the governments are on top of the situation.

In the event of other similar attacks, the government has reportedly expressed sadness and promised to bring to Justice the perpetrators but to no avail. “We are giving this present administration the benefit of the doubt to see if a different approach will be taken to be able to win the confidence of the masses as far as insecurity was concerned

The late seminarian was burnt to death in the late hours of Thursday, September 7, 2023, at Fadan Kamantan, Zangon Kataf Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

The laity council while condoling with the bishop of Kafanchan Diocese, Most Rev. Julius Kundi, priests, religious, and the entire laity, prayed also for those who have suffered a similar fate and for peace in Nigeria

The said bandits invaded the parish house and set it ablaze and in the process, burnt to death the seminarian. It was gathered that some priests who were around when the parish house was invaded narrowly escaped the attack. Among is the parish priest who is also the Chancellor of the Diocese.