Classy styles at 100 Iconic Personalities award

Whenever an event calls for red carpet, it is usually a time to see classy, sophisticated, and the latest trends in fashion.

At the the Prestigious 100 African Iconic Personalities Award, 2025, organised by Mayorkings Agency Group, the fashion and style that walked the black carpet was top notch. Guests were treated to special music and choice dinner.

While welcoming guests, President/Founder, Mayorkings Agency Group, Amb. Dr. Temisan O. Louis, said that Africa was blessed with extraordinary talents, groundbreaking innovators, and resilient trailblazers, who continue to shape the future of our beloved continent.

However, the true essence of progress lies not in isolated achievements but in collaboration—the collective will to uplift one another, harnessing our diverse strengths to build a sustainable and thriving society.

“This event is more than a recognition of iconic personalities; it is a clarion call to foster unity over rivalry, partnership over division, and shared success over individual victories. By working together across industries, borders, and generations, we can accelerate Africas growth, bridge socio-economic gaps, and create a legacy of enduring development,” he said.

“To our honorees, we celebrate your remarkable contributions, your unwavering dedication, and your commitment to shaping a better Africa. May your stories inspire many more to embrace the spirit of collaboration as a driving force for transformation,” he noted

In his speech, one of the award recipients, the CEO of Rusolani Travel & tours Ltd Nigeria and Rusolani Pros Ghana, Dr Frank Oghenerukevwe Ighoroje, ; who recieved the ENTRPRENUERSHIP AND MENTORSHIP PERSONALITY OF THE YEAR felt very honored and elated as he said

“It is an inspiration getting recognized by such a body alongside with the kind of personalities I am seeing here. Even though I have not met some of them before but mainly seeing their faces and their names, I feel like I have been doing something that has gained recognition’

Further into the award ceremony, Olawale Bamidele, the Founder of UX THRIVE in received the ICONIC TECH BRAND CEO OF THE YEAR.

CEOof Crown Point College of Health Science and TECH, Dr Samuel Takon Ojong PHD, was honoured with the Award for ICONIC EDUCATOR & SCHOLAR OF THE YEAR

Marvelous Okougbodu Lambert; CEO of Marvels Aesthetics Hub was awarded the ICONIC AESTHETICIAN OF THE YEAR.

A few other awardees include;

Chartered Banker (ACIB)CHidumma Anne Ojeh won the Iconic Woman OF The Year in Financial Services. Life Purpose Business Coach, Yahaya Buhari Ali won the

Iconic Life and Business Purpose Coach of the Year.

Medical Doctor/ Health, Data Scientist, Dr Isinene Anastasia got the Iconic Medical Personality of the year award.

GMD/CEO, Felak Concept Group, Dr. Mrs Aisha Sulaiman Achimugu OFR, won the

Iconic Woman of The Year in Business and Humanitarian Service award.

CEO of City Deals Concept, Enya Jacobson Auspice, was honored with Iconic Entrepreneur Of The Year in Business.

The event was well attended by esteemed guests such as, Nollywood actress, Anita Joseph, Legendary comedian, Dr Ali Baba among others.

The 100 iconic Personality of the year award is to serve as a powerful reminder of the impact that individuals; Business leaders, innovators, philanthropists and public servants by working together can accelerate growth, bridge socio-economic gaps and create a long lasting legacy of development and also inspire the next generation to strive for greatness.

