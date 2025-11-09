Classy, Stunning Styles At Afriff Movie Screening

The 14th edition of the Africa International Film Festival (AFRIFF) has been hosting back to back events to showcase Africa’s latest movies.

The opening night was a dazzling showcase of Nollywood excellence, attended by industry veterans, global filmmakers, dignitaries, and cultural icons.

The red carpet glittered with appearances from a variety of A-list personalities including: Osas Ighodaro, Rita Dominic, Waje, Kunle Remi, Segun Arinze, Obi Emelonye, Michelle Dede, Omowunmi Dada, Mike Afolarin, Denrele Edun, Salami Rotimi, Ruth Kadiri, Nikos Living, Tunde Onakoya, Asurf Oluseyi, Wale Ojo, and more.

Held at Mikano in Victoria Island, Lagos, the opening night featured a star-studded red carpet and the exclusive screening of the much-anticipated film “3 Cold Dishes” at the Royal Box, Cube 65, located within the same venue.

This year’s edition of AFRIFF is themed “Rhythms of the Continent: The Afrobeats Film Movement,” celebrating the vibrant connection between African music and cinema. The evening’s proceedings were hosted by celebrated comedian and actor, Bovi, who kept the audience entertained with his trademark humour and charm.

A deeply emotional highlight of the evening was the tribute to the late Herbert Wigwe, whose enduring legacy of excellence, leadership, and philanthropy continues to inspire.

A moving tribute video was played in his honour, followed by the presentation of the Herbert Wigwe Award for Excellence. The award was presented to the Governor of Delta State, His Excellency Sheriff Oborevwori, and received on his behalf by the Deputy Governor, His Excellency Monday Onyeme.

The presentation carried an even more poignant note as Mr. Wigwe’s father personally took to the stage to present the award. Representing the Vice President of Nigeria, His Excellency Kashim Shettima, was the Honourable Minister of Art, Culture, and the Creative Economy, Hannatu Musa Musawa, who also received the Herbert Wigwe Award for Excellence on his behalf.

In a touching gesture, the Minister presented a framed art portrait of AFRIFF’s Founder and CEO, Chioma Ude, in recognition of her visionary contribution to the growth of African cinema.

Internationally acclaimed actor and filmmaker, David Oyelowo, accompanied by his wife, Jessica Oyelowo, was also honoured with an Award for Excellence for his remarkable contributions to global storytelling and representation of Africa on the world stage.

The evening culminated in the screening of 3 Cold Dishes, the festival’s official opening film. Directed by Asurf Oluseyi and co-executive produced by Burna Boy and Osas Ighodaro, the film tells the powerful story of three women from Nigeria, Benin, and Cote d’Ivoire, who, after surviving human trafficking, reunite years later to exact justice.

The screening drew resounding applause, setting the tone for a week of compelling storytelling and artistic brilliance. Since its founding by Chioma Ude in 2010, AFRIFF has become one of the most important platforms for African filmmakers, providing a space for discovery, collaboration, and global exchange.