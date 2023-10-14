New Telegraph

October 14, 2023
Classy In Braided Belt

There is more to belts than just holding up trousers. A braided belt can be used to make a style statement, add a personal touch to formal wear, create a clear distinction between your top and bottom half, tie an outfit together, and much more.

If you want to add a hint of sophistication to your look while still maintaining a carefree vibe, the braided belt is the perfect accessory for you. In order to make the most out of this classic accessory, your choices should be informed, such that it will reflect your personality and in the end, improve whatever you’re wearing.

When going for your next shopping trip, don’t underestimate the braided belt. Though traditionally favoured by preppy types, it’s one of the most versatile accessories men can wear and it never goes out of style. Braided belts don’t change much from season to season, so invest in one or two and call it a day.

They are available in larger Shiny buckles, colourful leathers, and extra-long belt ropes that hang low or tuck in to choose from. Braided belts are in its rotation year after year because they are ageless and easy to dress up or down.

Bolder dressers can match a brighter, coloured braid belt to their socks for a hint of style and sophistication or wear a light rope-style belt for a nautical look. You don’t need to match it with anything as the belt is a statement on its own.

TIPS

  • For an understated approach, stick with brown.
  • You can express your personality and be more experimental with your braided belt.
  • Thin belts are suitable for skinny jeans only, whereas wider styles can be worn with any casual trousers including chinos, jeans and shorts.
  • Braided belt have a little more room for flexibility, but an overly long tail end is always an awkward look.
  • Pick your belts two or three sizes larger than your pants to get a good fit.
  • Once you are not wearing strict business suits and ties, a belt no longer has to be an understated complement to your shoes.
  • If your jeans have abranded leather tag on the waist – band, your belt should cover it.

